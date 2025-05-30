Earthquakes Announce First-Ever Postgame Fireworks Show at PayPal Park for July 5 Match vs. New York Red Bulls
May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they will celebrate the summer with their first-ever postgame fireworks show at PayPal Park following the match against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, July 5.
Fans will be able to watch the dazzling display from their seats shortly after the final whistle as the fireworks will be shot from the Epicenter Fan Zone. Fireworks America, a proven industry leader with 30 years of producing high-energy and exciting pyrotechnic extravaganzas, will be in charge of the show.
With a resume that includes several Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer games, as well as the Weeknd and Kenny G's critically acclaimed live performance at the 2020 American Music Awards, Fireworks America is slated to put on a vibrant, colorful and explosive performance worthy of the inaugural postgame fireworks show at PayPal Park.
Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM (Spanish).
Single-game tickets for the July 5 match and all games at PayPal Park, the June 28 California Clasico at Stanford Stadium, as well as the Sept. 13 match at Levi's Stadium vs. LAFC, are now available to the general public.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 30, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Takes on Columbus Crew at Home this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Return to Shell Energy Stadium to Host Sporting Kansas City - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal to Host New England Revolution Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Earthquakes Announce First-Ever Postgame Fireworks Show at PayPal Park for July 5 Match vs. New York Red Bulls - San Jose Earthquakes
- Availability Report: Trio to Miss Nashville Trip - New York City FC
- Statement from San Diego FC on Disciplinary Action Following May 24 Incidents - San Diego FC
- Keys to the Match: Response - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Games to Re-Air Locally on FOX 19 and Rock Entertainment Sports Network - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Visits Houston Dynamo on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Cincinnati Welcomes D.C. United to TQL Stadium Ahead of International Break - FC Cincinnati
- Forward Bryce Jamison Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for International Friendlies in Spain - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Defender Peyton Miller Called up to United States Under-20 National Team - New England Revolution
- Sharpen the Tools: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Toronto FC - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Loans Forward Hakim Karamoko to Loudoun United FC - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Double-Game Roadtrip Saturday at LA Galaxy - Real Salt Lake
- Emerging Real Salt Lake Standout Zavier Gozo Named to U.S.A. U-20 Men's National Team Camp - Real Salt Lake
- Sergio Oregel Jr. Called to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for International Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Welcome BLG as Official Law Firm and Jersey Sleeve Partner - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Earthquakes Announce First-Ever Postgame Fireworks Show at PayPal Park for July 5 Match vs. New York Red Bulls
- Earthquakes Goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
- San Jose beats LA in 103rd California Clasico to extend unbeaten streak in all competitions to eight games
- Earthquakes Aim to Extend Seven-Game Unbeaten Streak vs. LA Galaxy in 103rd California Clasico
- Vote Quakes: 2025 MLS All-Star Game Voting Kicks off Today