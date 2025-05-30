Earthquakes Announce First-Ever Postgame Fireworks Show at PayPal Park for July 5 Match vs. New York Red Bulls

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they will celebrate the summer with their first-ever postgame fireworks show at PayPal Park following the match against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, July 5.

Fans will be able to watch the dazzling display from their seats shortly after the final whistle as the fireworks will be shot from the Epicenter Fan Zone. Fireworks America, a proven industry leader with 30 years of producing high-energy and exciting pyrotechnic extravaganzas, will be in charge of the show.

With a resume that includes several Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer games, as well as the Weeknd and Kenny G's critically acclaimed live performance at the 2020 American Music Awards, Fireworks America is slated to put on a vibrant, colorful and explosive performance worthy of the inaugural postgame fireworks show at PayPal Park.

Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM (Spanish).

Single-game tickets for the July 5 match and all games at PayPal Park, the June 28 California Clasico at Stanford Stadium, as well as the Sept. 13 match at Levi's Stadium vs. LAFC, are now available to the general public.







