Sergio Oregel Jr. Called to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for International Training Camp

May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and U.S. Soccer today announced that Homegrown midfielder Sergio Oregel Jr. was named to the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for an upcoming international training camp from June 2-11 in Cairo, Egypt.

It's the sixth training camp for Oregel Jr. under U-20 USMNT head coach Marko Mitrović as the team continues preparations for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The team will take on Colombia on June 7 and face off against Egypt on June 10.

Oregel Jr. most recently joined the U-20 USMNT for a domestic training camp in January, in which the team played a scrimmage against Nashville SC and spent a day training with the senior U.S. Men's National Team. He is one of 10 players on the roster who helped the U.S. secure its U-20 FIFA World Cup berth with a runner up showing at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico.

The Chicago native has been an integral part of Chicago's midfield in 2025, starting all 13 matches in which he has played and logging 1,072 minutes. Oregel Jr. has also registered one assist and holds an 86.5 percent pass accuracy rate so far this season.







