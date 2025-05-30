Sporting KC Visits Houston Dynamo on Saturday

May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will return to the road for a sixth time in eight games as the team travels to Texas to take on familiar foe Houston Dynamo FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Shell Energy Stadium.

Sporting has played Houston more often than any other opponent during the Sporting era (2011-present) with 48 match-ups across all competitions. The two sides have met in six editions of the MLS Cup Playoffs -- most recently in the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals -- and six of the last nine U.S. Open Cup tournaments.

The all-time regular season series is deadlocked with identical 14-14-16 records against one another and 60 goals scored by each side in the fixture. However, Sporting is winless in the team's last six trips to Shell Energy Stadium (0-3-3), including a 1-1 draw in last year's season opener.

Sporting enters Saturday's showdown in Space City with draws in three straight matches after a dramatic 3-3 tie against New England last weekend. The Revolution led 2-0 before SKC rallied with three goals in eight minutes from Daniel Salloi, Dejan Joveljic and Manu Garcia -- the team's top three leaders in goal contributions this season -- before New England recovered with a late equalizer.

Conversely, Houston conceded three goals in 10 minutes last weekend after leading 2-0 in a 3-3 draw of their own as Griffin Dorsey struck in second-half stoppage time for the game-tying goal. The left back leads Houston with eight goal contributions (two goals and a career-high six assists), one more than U-22 Initiative midfielder Jack McGlynn (two goals, five assists).

Most recently, the Dynamo earned a 3-0 win at NYCFC on Wednesday to lift the club into a playoff position for the first time this year thanks to back-to-back three-goal performances after scoring two or fewer goals in each of the team's first 14 MLS matches this season. The road result came without six players with Designated Player Ezequiel Ponce serving a one-game suspension in addition to injuries to Lawrence Ennali (knee(, Nelson Quinones (knee), Daniel Steres (lower body), Erik Sviatchenko (lower body) and Andrew Tarbell (knee).

Houston is led by head coach Ben Olsen -- a former U.S. MNT teammate of Sporting KC interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin -- with support from two SKC standouts as assistant coaches in Aurelien Collin (2011-2014) and Josh Wolff (2003-06, 2008-10). The Dynamo will be wrapping up a nine-game slate in the month of May with their eighth game in 25 days on Saturday.

The Western Conference match-up will be officiated by 2008 MLS Referee of the Year Jair Marrufo -- a veteran of three MLS Cup championship matches -- and will be be available to watch on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription in English (Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce) and Spanish (Diego Pessolano and Daniel Chapela). Local radio coverage will air on 810 AM and 103.7 FM (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin) while pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including The Brooksider Sports Bar and Grill (6330 Brookside Plaza) in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston Dynamo FC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 16

Saturday, May 31 | 7:30 p.m. CT (7:40 kickoff)

Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas

Broadcast Schedule:

Watch | MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Radio | 810 AM or 103.7 FM

Listen | SKC App or SportingKC.com







Major League Soccer Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.