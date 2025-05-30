Forward Bryce Jamison Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for International Friendlies in Spain
May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids forward Bryce Jamison has been called up to the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for an upcoming training camp and a pair of international friendlies in Albir, Spain, from June 2-11, 2025, U.S. Soccer announced today.
The U.S. will take on host nation Spain on June 7, followed by a second match on June 10 against an opponent to be announced. The squad will be led by U-19 MYNT Head Coach Rob Valentino.
Jamison, 19, signed with the Rapids on April 4, 2025, to a three-year contract through 2027 with club options for 2028 and 2029. Currently, Jamison is on loan to USL Championship club Orange County SC, where he has made 77 professional appearances since 2022, tallying eight goals and six assists.
A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Jamison rose through the youth ranks at the Barcelona Residency Academy in Arizona. He helped lead the academy's U-19 team to an MLS NEXT Southwest Division title and was named to the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Team in 2022.
On the international stage, Jamison made his U.S. Youth National Team debut in 2023 and represented the United States at the FIFA U-17 World Cup later that year, appearing in all four of the team's matches, including a Round of 16 clash against Germany.
