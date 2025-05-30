Inter Miami CF Takes on Columbus Crew at Home this Saturday

May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (7W-3L-5D, 26 points) will close out the week with a thriilling home matchup against the Columbus Crew (7W-2L-7D, 28 points) this Saturday, May 31. Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Match

Inter Miami is set to host Columbus after securing a 4-2 victory at home over CF Montréal on Wednesday night to return to winning ways this 2025 MLS regular season. Braces from captain Lionel Messi and star striker Luis Suárez led the team's win at Chase Stadium.

Record-Setters

In addition to guiding Inter Miami to victory against Montréal, Messi and Suárez's performances saw them establish new records at the Club.

With his two goals and assist on Wednesday, Messi became the first player in Club history to reach the 50 goal contribution mark in MLS regular season play. Suárez, meanwhile, reached 32 goals across all competitions for Inter Miami and tied Leonardo Campana in second place amongst the leading scorers in Club history.

MLS Player of the Matchday and MLS Team of the Matchday Honors

Messi's brilliance against CF Montréal has earned him Major League Soccer (MLS) Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 16.

The recognition is Messi's first Player of the Matchday award and the first for an Inter Miami player this 2025 regular season. Last year, Messi earned a record-tying six Player of the Matchday awards, becoming the third player in league history to do so during his first full season with Inter Miami.

Read the full details HERE.

Additionally, Messi and Suárez earned Team of the. Matchday honors for week 16 of the 2025 regular season. The selection marked the fifth TOTM selection for Messi this campaign and second for Suárez.

Previously Against Columbus Crew

Saturday's meeting presents the 11th matchup between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami leads the series with six wins to three for Columbus, while another match resulted in a draw.

Inter Miami will aim to continue with its positive run against the Crew after winning the past two encounters. First, the team won 2-3 on the road in 2024 regular season action last October in a historic win that saw Inter Miami clinch its first ever Supporters' Shield title.

Most recently, Inter Miami earned a 0-1 win on the road this April in a 2025 MLS regular season game.

Scouting Columbus Crew

The Ohio-based side will visit South Florida after tying 2-2 on the road against Nashville SC on Wednesday. In all, the Crew has collected 28 points from seven wins, two losses and seven draws and sits fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forward Diego Rossi has been the team's leader thus far this regular season, with eight goals and three assists to his name.







