D.C. United Loans Forward Hakim Karamoko to Loudoun United FC
May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has loaned forward Hakim Karamoko to Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship through the end of the 2025 MLS Season. The club has the ability to recall Karamoko at any point during the season.
Karamoko was drafted 10th overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft out of North Carolina State University. He made his D.C. United debut on April 26 against the Philadelphia Union, coming on as a 71st minute substitute. The 19-year-old subsequently made his first start for the Black-and-Red on May 6 in a 2-0 win over the Charleston Battery in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Karamoko has made two appearances for D.C. United across all competitions this season.
The New York native was a standout at NC State University where he was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2023. Karamoko led the Wolfpack in scoring his sophomore season with seven goals and was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA D1 Men's All-South Region First Team along with the All-ACC Second Team. In two years with NC State University from 2023-2024, Karamoko scored 11 goals and recorded three assists across 31 appearances.
Transaction: D.C. United has loaned forward Hakim Karamoko to Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship through the 2025 MLS season.
