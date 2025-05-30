Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Toronto FC: May 31, 2025

May 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC continue their five-match road trip as the squad travels to Toronto, Ontario to face Toronto FC on Saturday night, May 31. The Crown will be looking to bounce back from Wednesday's midweek showdown with the New York Red Bulls, where the hosts walked away with a 4-2 victory. Saturday's match will be the seventh MLS regular-season matchup between Charlotte FC and the Canadian side, with Toronto holding a slight edge in the regular-season series, going 3-2-1 against The Crown.

After dropping the midweek match at RBNY, Charlotte FC are coming into the match sitting in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, still within the playoff picture, while Toronto FC will look to turn their season around, sitting in 14th place out of 15 spots in the conference.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC at Toronto FC

When: Saturday, May 31

Where: BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

Previous Head-to-Head Matchup:

Charlotte FC 3 - 2 Toronto FC (Major League Soccer | April 13, 2024)

Eastern Conference Table:

Philadelphia Union - 33 Points, 16 GP

FC Cincinnati - 30 points, 16 GP

Nashville SC - 28 Points, 16 GP

Columbus Crew - 28 Points, 16 GP

Orlando City SC - 27 points, 16 GP

Inter Miami CF - 26 points, 15 GP

New York Red Bulls - 23 points, 16 GP

New York City FC - 23 points, 16 GP

Charlotte FC - 22 points, 16 GP

New England Revolution - 20 points, 14 GP

Chicago Fire FC - 19 points, 14 GP

Atlanta United FC - 17 points, 16 GP

D.C. United - 15 points, 16 GP

Toronto FC - 13 points, 16 GP

Toronto FC - a Season of Ups and Downs:

Managed by Robin Fraser, Toronto FC have found themselves on the losing end of its last three home matches, with a 6-1 road thumping of CF Montréal during Rivalry Week sandwiched between the their home woes. Having posted a better road record through 16 matches (2-3-2) than at home (1-6-2), the Reds will be hungry to right the ship and make a push for the playoff picture in the second half of the season. CLTFC on the other hand, will look at this match as an ideal way to gain some road momentum as The Crown will not return to The Fortress until July 5 against Orlando City SC, spending the entirety of June on the away from Bank of America Stadium.

Players to Watch:

Key players will be returning for both sides on Saturday, with CLTFC midfielder Brandt Bronico and Toronto forward Federico Bernardeschi each available for selection in Saturday's contest after sitting out Matchday 15 due to yellow card accumulation.

The Italian has made his mark on MLS since joining the Canadian side in 2022, racking up 25 goals and 12 assists through 88 matches in league play and was named an MLS All-Star in 2024. Bernardeschi has found his way on the MLS Team of the Matchday twice already this season and will certainly look to have an impact for Toronto on Saturday entering with fresh legs.

Charlotte FC's fullback corp will need to be on sharp, as along with Bernardeschi, fellow Italian and tricky winger Lorenzo Insigne was rested on Wednesday. With a rotating cast of defenders on the backline this season for Charlotte due to injuries, The Crown will look towards Nick Scardina and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to continue their solid play.

Marshall-Rutty returns to Toronto for the first time since departing the club, having signed a Homegrown contract with Toronto at age 16 before departing to CF Montréal in a trade last season.

CLTFC could also see second-straight appearance from French defender Souleyman Doumbia, who was sidelined since April 19 but made his return to the pitch against RBNY on Wednesday night, seeing out the final seven minutes of regulation plus stoppage time.

Toronto goalkeeper and USMNT veteran Sean Johnson is one to keep an eye on between the sticks. The 35-year-old known for his quick reflexes and shot stopping abilities has already tallied 60 saves in 2025, which sits him in fourth place in MLS, six saves behind Charlotte FC's own league-leading shot stopper Kristijan Kahlina.







