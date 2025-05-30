Emerging Real Salt Lake Standout Zavier Gozo Named to U.S.A. U-20 Men's National Team Camp

HERRIMAN, Utah / CHICAGO - Real Salt Lake FW Zavier Gozo has been selected for next week's U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team camp in Cairo, Egypt from June 2-10. Gozo - the RSL Academy product and U.S. Youth National Team mainstay in recent years - is age-eligible (born on or after Jan. 1, 2005) for this year's FIFA U-20 World Cup, set for Sept. 27-Oct. 19 in Chile. For this training camp, USYNT head coach Marko Mitrović called up 14 players born in 2005, six born in 2006 and two born in 2007, including Gozo.

Head coach Marko Mitrović's 22-player squad - which also includes former RSL Academy man and first-team goalkeeper Gavin Beavers - will play Colombia on June 7 and face Egypt on June 10.

Originally called up for the U-19 MNT's camp in Marbella, Spain next week, defender Luca Bombino and forward Zavier Gozo will now join the U-20 MNT for the matches against Colombia and Egypt. A total of 14 Major League Soccer clubs are represented on the roster, led by two players from Atlanta United. Six players are based abroad, with two plying the trade in Spain and one each coming Denmark, England, Germany and Portugal.

Gozo - who just graduated high school late last week - has started each of RSL's last seven MLS reg. season contests, scoring his first goal last Saturday at America First Field against Vancouver in the game's first minute. The West Valley City-born and Eagle Mountain-raised 18-year-old registered the seventh-fastest goal in RSL's 664-game history, become the third-youngest RSL player to find the back of the net in RSL's 21 MLS seasons (Luis Gil, Freddy Adu). Prior to this season, Gozo had made one MLS appearance with Real Salt Lake, his October, 2023 MLS debut coming as a 16-year-old against LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park - site of tomorrow's RSL contest.

Gozo has once again been called into a USA camp, repeating his recent inclusion in the U19 team's Valencia, Spain-based group late last year, with the entirety of this team also eligible for this Fall's 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Gozo - one of several players in the group on MLS Homegrown contracts - scored in three consecutive games down the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro stretch for Real Monarchs, which narrowly missed out on the eighth and final postseason berth with a 2-1 shootout win in early October.

Gozo is the latest and one of many representing the RSL ethos of "Winning Together Through Development," often called into youth international duty alongside various fellow Homegrown RSL Academy products currently matriculating through the Herriman-based system, honing skills with the USL / MLS NEXT Pro pathways and earning MLS contracts, along with youth national team recognition and international competitions.

U-20 MNT ROSTER - JUNE TRAINING CAMP (CLUB; HOMETOWN)

Goalkeepers (2): Gavin Beavers (Brondby/DEN; Henderson, Nev.), Diego Kochen (FC Barcelona/ESP; Miramar, Fla.)

Defenders (8): Matai Akinmboni (Bournemouth/ENG; Upper Marlboro, Md.), Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders; Seattle, Wash.), Luca Bombino (San Diego FC; Saugus, Calif.), Noah Cobb (Atlanta United; Chattanooga, Tenn.), Tate Johnson (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; Tampa, Fla.), Ethan Kohler (Werder Bremen/GER; Campbell, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas), Francis Westfield (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.)

Midfielders (6): Matthew Corcoran (Nashville SC; Dallas, Texas), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami; Key Biscayne, Fla.), Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo; Chicago, Ill.), Pedro Soma (FC Barcelona/ESP; Coconut Creek, Fla.)

Forwards (6): Luke Brennan (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Ga.), Kristian Fletcher (D.C. United; Bowie, Md.), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Peyton Miller (New England Revolution; Unionville, Conn.), Serge Ngoma Jr. (New York Red Bulls; North Plainfield, N.J.), Marcos Zambrano (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR; Gladwyne, Pa.)

LAST TIME OUT

Fourteen players return from the U-20 MNT's March training camp in L'Albir, Spain where they defeated Mexico 3-0 and drew with 1-1 with Japan. The U.S. took control of the match against Mexico early thanks to a Luke Brennan goal three minutes into the match. Kristian Fletcher notched a brace to complete the scoring for the USA. Against Japan, the U.S. went down 1-0 in the first half but battled back to earn a 1-1 draw.

TICKET PUNCHED

Ten players on the June camp roster helped the USA secure its U-20 World Cup berth with a runner-up showing at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico: Luca Bombino, Noah Cobb, Zavier Gozo, Taha Habroune, Ethan Kohler, Nolan Norris, Sergio Oregel Jr., Brooklyn Raines, Pedro Soma and Marco Zombrano.







