Late Equalizer Denies RSL Win in Austin, Third Draw in Last Five

May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







AUSTIN, Texas - Real Salt Lake (4-9-3, 15 points, 12th West) earned a 1-1 draw on the road at Austin FC (5-6-5, 20 points, 10th West) after conceding a heartbreaking 90th-minute equalizer for a second time in four days despite controlling much of the match and holding off repeated Austin attacks.

RSL boss Pablo Mastroeni made one personnel change from last Saturday's lightning-fast start against Vancouver at home, bringing midfielder Braian Ojeda back into the starting XI after Captain Emeka Eneli suffered a foot injury Saturday. The lineup also saw midfielder Pablo Ruiz in his third straight start and newly-minted green-card holder, DF Noel Caliskan, with his fifth consecutive start of the campaign.

Two RSL Academy products also started the match today, DF Justen Glad along with FW Zavier Gozo, who made his seventh consecutive start.. Also available off the bench were fellow Academy products, defender Bode Hidalgo and midfielder Aiden Hezarkhani, marking his second-ever appearance on an MLS gameday roster.

Severe weather in the area forced a late start to the match, as thunderstorm warnings from the National Weather Service delayed kickoff by nearly 40 minutes and included alerts for potential baseball-sized hail and dangerous lightning.

As the game got underway, Real Salt Lake's defense anchored by veteran Glad held firm against Austin's attacking pressure. The back line showed marked improvement from last weekend's performance, staying organized and composed, especially on set pieces. RSL successfully defended two corner kicks in the first half, a key area of focus after conceding twice from corners in their previous outing.

In the 15th minute, RSL put together its best scoring opportunity of the half. A deep ball was placed perfectly for winger Dominik Marczuk, who sent a low cross across the box. The Austin FC defense managed to get a deflection, redirecting Diego Luna's header just wide of the far post.

As the Claret-and-Cobalt headed into the locker room, midfielder Marczuk stood out as the bright spot in the attack, consistently creating scoring opportunities for RSL with precise crosses into the box. His vision and pace kept the Austin back line on edge throughout the first half.

In the 67th minute, RSL was able to capitalize on a free kick from Luna. Recently acquired FW William Agada placed himself perfectly into the center of the box, able to head the ball into the bottom left corner of the net, giving the visitors the lead with just over twenty minutes remaining. The goal marked Agada's first career strike in an RSL jersey since joining the squad a month ago, along with a fourth assist for Luna.

While able to hold off multiple attacks by Austin FC, in the 93rd minute, the home side capitalized on a corner kick, scoring the near-post equalizer and leveling the score at 1-1, leaving RSL to settle for just one point instead of the full three they had hoped to take onto LA Galaxy Saturday.

RSL heads West to face the LA Galaxy this Saturday, May 31, to conclude the 10-match run which has seen RSL play seven away. Kickoff is slated for 8:30 PM MST and will be available to stream on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

RSL: William Agada (Diego Luna) 67': A foul by Austin FC capitan Illie Sánchez sets up Diego Luna and RSL for a set piece. Luna sends a perfectly placed ball into the center of the box allowing Agada to run on and connect to head the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

ATX: Diego Rubio (Zan Kolmanic) 90 + 3': Kolmanic receives the ball off of a short corner kick and sends the ball into the box for a waiting Rubio to flick a header through the defense into the bottom left corner.

NOTES FROM ATX 1: 1 RSL

Despite a six-game winless run, RSL has earned points in the last three of five matches.

Another bounce-back result for RSL in the 157-game Pablo Mastroeni Era, which has seen RSL suffer back-to-back losses just 14 times, including on four separate occasions this year..

The draw brings the RSL record to 38-8-14 (W-L-T) when scoring first, with four of the eight overall losses when taking a 1-0 lead suffered this year.

With his goal tonight William Agada marked his first in the RSL uniform. The goal comes after a scoreless streak since October 2024 when the striker was with Sporting KC.

Luna, Gozo, Marczuk will depart for international duty for their respective National Teams directly from LA on Saturday May 31st. The upcoming MLS international break is scheduled from June 15 to June 24, 2025.

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral ©; Noel Caliskan, Brayan Vera (Philip Quinton, 58'), Justen Glad, Alexandros Katranis (Sam Junqua, 58'); Braian Ojeda, Pablo Ruiz (Nelson Palacio, 58'); Dominik Marczuk (Johnny Russell 76'), Zavier Gozo, Diego Luna; William Agada (Bode Hidalgo, 86')

Subs not used: Mason Stadjuhar, Lachlan Brook, Ariath Piol, Aiden Hezerkhani

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Austin FC (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Jon Gallagher, Oleksandr Svatok, Brendan Hines-Ike, Guilherme Biro (Zan Kolmanic, 80'); Ilie Sánchez © (Dani Pereira, 69'), Besard Sabovic, Owen Wolff (Robert Taylor, 80'); Osman Bukari (Jader Obrian, 84'), Brandon Vazquez, Myrto Uzuni (Diego Rubio, 80')

Subs not used: Stefan Cleveland, Mikkel Desler, Julio Cascante, Nicolas Dubersarsky

Head Coach: Nico Estévez

Stats Summary: ATX / RSL

Shots: 12 / 15

Shots on Goal: 4 / 2

Saves: 1 / 3

Corner Kicks: 7 / 6

Fouls: 13 / 13

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ATX: Ilie Sánchez (Yellow Card - 67')

RSL: Zavier Gozo (Yellow Card - 74')

ATX: Besard Sabovic (Yellow Card - 90 + 5')







