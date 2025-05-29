Individual Tickets for Leagues Cup 2025 on Sale Now
May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - Leagues Cup is back in Montreal for a third consecutive year. Individual tickets for CF Montréal Leagues Cup 2025 matches are available this Thursday at 10am.
As part of Phase One, CF Montréal will host Club León at Stade Saputo on Tuesday, July 29 at 7pm. The Bleu-blanc-noir will then close out Phase One against Club Puebla on Tuesday, August 5 at 8pm.
Tickets for Phase One matches at Stade Saputo are on sale starting at $36.
The three Phase One matches will be played against interleague opponents, but teams will compete in league-specific tables. The top four clubs from MLS and Liga MX will qualify for the quarterfinals.
The 2025 Leagues Cup champions and finalists, as well as the winner of the Third Place match, will qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
CF Montréal's second Phase One match will be held on Friday, August 1 at 8:30pm at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, against Deportivo Toluca FC.
