Subaru Park to Host Army-Navy Cup XIV on October 10

May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that Army-Navy Cup XIV, presented by Leidos, will return to Subaru Park on Friday, October 10, with kickoff for the Men's match set for 7:00 p.m. For the first time in the event's 14-year history, the annual rivalry will include both Men's and Women's soccer matches in a marquee doubleheader that underscores the continued growth and prestige of this nationally recognized collegiate event. The Women's match will begin at 4:00 p.m. Tickets for the single admission doubleheader will go on sale in July.

"This year marks a major milestone for the Army-Navy Cup, as we welcome the prestigious event back to Subaru Park for its 14th edition," said Philadelphia Union President, Tim McDermott. "For the first time in the Cup's history, both the Men's and Women's teams will take the field, a powerful and welcome addition to a storied rivalry. We're incredibly proud to elevate and celebrate women's collegiate soccer on this stage, and we believe this moment only strengthens the legacy and tradition of Army-Navy Cup."

Philadelphia Union has hosted Army-Navy Cup at Subaru Park since its inaugural edition in 2012. The event has steadily grown in stature, creating one of the most intense and unique atmospheres in college soccer. Last year's matchup drew 10,134 fans-the highest-attended regular-season game in NCAA Division I men's soccer in 2024. Army currently leads the series 6-3-5 across 14 editions.

The Army Black Knights men's team enter the matchup following a 4-11-2 finish in the 2024 season. Under Head Coach Brian Plotkin, Army has put together back-to-back unbeaten seasons against fellow service academies. Meanwhile, the Army women's team is coming off an impressive 12-6-1 campaign under Head Coach Tracy Chao, who is entering her sixth season at the helm with an overall record of 29-20-13.

"As we enter year 14 of the Army-Navy Cup, a match that has been a cornerstone of men's soccer since 2012, we reflect on the incredible support from the Philadelphia Union," said Army Director of Athletics, Tom Theodorakis. "Their world-class facilities at Subaru Park and unwavering leadership have made this event one of the premier collegiate soccer fixtures in the country. With over 10,000 attendees last year, it's clear that this partnership continues to provide an unforgettable experience for our cadets and soccer fans alike."

Last year, the Navy men's team posted a 4-8-4 record. Head Coach Tim O'Donohue, now in his tenth season, continues to lead the program as they look to reclaim the Army-Navy Cup. On the women's side, Navy finished the 2024 season at 9-10-2 under former Head Coach Carin Gabarra, who enters her remarkable 33rd season as the Patriot League's all-time wins leader. Coach Gabarra is also a US Olympic gold medalist and USWNT World Cup winner.

"Everyone in the Naval Academy family is extremely excited to visit the Philadelphia area, not only for Army-Navy Cup, but to partake in the wonderful celebration that surrounds the 250th Anniversary of the Navy and Marine Corps," said Navy Director of Athletics, Chet Gladchuk. "We expect thousands from Annapolis to make the trip to Philadelphia and enjoy the hospitality and festivities surrounding this momentous weekend. Our midshipmen will be proud to represent the amazing history of the fleet and I expect they will engage in many of the activities that this great host city will offer. Having the Army-Navy Cup at this time is a wonderful complement to the efforts of the community to embrace our sailors and marines. We look very much forward to what will be an amazing weekend."

Army-Navy Cup XIV is presented by Leidos and made possible with support from the following sponsors: Visit Delco, Steamfitters Local Union 420, Energy Transfer, Holman Automotive, IBEW Local 654, Comcast NBC Universal, United Concordia Dental, Ernst & Young, Comcast Military, Widener University, TD Bank, Johnson Kendall & Johnson, Pennsylvania Dairy Farmers, Sunoco LP, Unique Snacks, Army Recruiting, Monroe Energy, Essity, The GIANT Company, SERVPRO, Herman Goldner, Inc., Constellation Energy, PrimoHoagies, Arkema, Romano's Original Stromboli Sandwich, Lucas Oil, Cooper Brand Cheese, PJG Property Maintenance and Nemours Children's Health.







