'Caps head to Mexico City on MLS-era club record 15-match unbeaten run
May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - It was a dominant performance from Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday night, as they did everything but score in a goalless draw against Minnesota United at BC Place.
The 'Caps settled into the game quickly, with Daniel Ríos getting an early chance inside the first five minutes after Tate Johnson whipped in a cross towards the near post, but the striker's flick went high over the crossbar. Mathías Laborda came close to opening the scoring off a Sebastian Berhalter corner kick, but his header kept rising over the frame of goal. Andrés Cubas then tried his luck from some distance around the 20th minute mark, drilling a low shot that just creeped wide of the post.
J.C. Ngando had a pop after slaloming his way into the Minnesota box, but he was unable to get enough power on his shot to test Loons 'keeper Dayne St. Clair. Bongokuhle Hlongwane got Minnesota's first real chance just before the halftime whistle, thrashing at a loose ball inside the box but sending it well over the bar.
The 'Caps would go into the break level, but high on momentum.
The second half saw Whitecaps FC shift into a new gear, immediately putting pressure on Minnesota's backline. Jayden Nelson got a few chances to run at his man, nearly setting up a goal and scoring one as well in the opening stages. The 'Caps kept that momentum throughout the half, pinning the Loons back in their own half as they probed for an opening to get their goal.
With less than a quarter of the match remaining, Ranko Veselinović got a glimpse after he was found at the back post from an Ngando cross, but his effort was millimetres over the crossbar.
Nelson had arguably the best chance of the game with five minutes to go, after Brian White laid it off for the onrushing winger near the penalty spot, but his shot was right down the alley of St. Clair.
That would prove to be the last action of the match, as Whitecaps FC got yet another clean sheet alongside a point to extend their lead at the top of the Western Conference.
Whitecaps FC now turn their attention to one of the biggest matches in club history, as they head to Mexico City to face Cruz Azul in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Final at Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Fans can watch the match live on on OneSoccer, which is televised on TELUS channel 980, through the app, online at OneSoccer.ca, or on Fubo Canada.
The 'Caps are next at BC Place on Sunday, June 8 when they host Cascadia rivals Seattle Sounders FC at 6 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.
MATCH DETAILS
Attendance: 17,012
Referee: Allen Chapman
Statistics
Possession: VAN 56.5% - MIN 43.5%
Shots: VAN 21 - MIN 4
Shots on Goal: VAN 3 - MIN 1
Saves: VAN 1 - MIN 3
Fouls: VAN 8 - MIN 12
Offsides: VAN 0 - MIN 0
Corners: VAN 8 - MIN 0
Cautions
73' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter
76' - MIN - Nicolás Romero
90'+1 - MIN - Anthony Markanich
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
1.Yohei Takaoka; 2.Mathías Laborda, 4.Ranko Veselinović ©, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik (33.Tristan Blackmon HT), 28.Tate Johnson (3.Sam Adekugbe 83'); 16.Sebastian Berhalter (45.Pedro Vite 75'), 20.Andrés Cubas, 26.J.C. Ngando; 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (22.Ali Ahmed 60'), 14.Daniel Ríos (24.Brian White 60'), 7.Jayden Nelson
Substitutes
32.Isaac Boehmer, 18.Édier Ocampo, 19.Damir Kreilach, 59.Jeevan Badwal
Minnesota United
97.Dayne St. Clair; 21. Bongokuhle Hlongwane (24.Julian Gressel HT), 28.Jefferson Diaz (30.Owen Gene 60'), 15.Michael Boxall, 5.Nicolás Romero, 8.Joseph Rosales (13.Anthony Markanich 60'); 26.Joaquín Pereyra, 67.Carlos Harvey, 20.Wil Trapp, 17.Robin Lod (14.Tano Oluwaseyi HT); 9.Kelvin Yeboah
Substitutes not used
1.Alec Smir, 22.Hoyeon Jung, 23.Morris Duggan, 27.DJ Taylor, 98.Alisa Randell
