Final Watch Party Sold out as 'Caps Battle Cruz Azul for the Concacaf Champions Cup

May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Excitement is building as over 700 Vancouver Whitecaps FC supporters prepare to travel to Mexico City, while 2,500 fans gear up for the sold out Final Watch Party on Terry Fox Plaza at BC Place. All eyes will be on the 'Caps as they battle Cruz Azul in the Concacaf Champions Cup Final at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City on Sunday, June 1. Through Final Watch Party tickets, more than $12,600 has been raised for the Whitecaps FC Foundation to fund programs such as promoting youth access to soccer in underserved communities and promoting environmental sustainability.

In a match between the top two ranked teams in Concacaf, Whitecaps FC will be looking to become the first Canadian club to win the prestigious continental championship as the best team in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Fans unable to attend the game or Final Watch Party can tune into the match live on OneSoccer, which is televised on TELUS channel 980, online at OneSoccer.ca and Fubo Canada. Radio coverage will also be live on Corus Radio at 730 CKNW, 101.1 HD3, or at cknw.com with the pre-match show set for 5 p.m. PT.

SPECIAL OFFER: OneSoccer one-time access pass for $9.99 on the first month of a new monthly subscription with the code CONCACAF2025 Whitecaps FC enter the Concacaf Champions Cup Final on a club MLS-era record 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions and sitting atop the Western Conference, as well as the overall MLS Supporters' Shield standings on points-per-game.

The 'Caps have been on an epic run in the Concacaf Champions Cup, most recently knocking out the record-breaking defending MLS Supporters' Shield champions Inter Miami CF 5-1 on aggregate in the semifinals. Prior to the last round, the 'Caps eliminated three-time champions Deportivo Saprissa of Costa Rica in round one, then five-time champions CF Monterrey of Mexico in the round of 16, and three-time champions Pumas UNAM in the quarterfinals.

The winner of the Concacaf Champions Cup will qualify for this year's 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup - disputed amongst the Confederations' club champions - and the second edition of the new and expanded FIFA Club World Cup, set for 2029. For the latest information on Whitecaps FC, visit whitecapsfc.com.







