Ben Olsen, Femi Awodesu and Gabe Segal Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC head coach Ben Olsen, defender Femi Awodesu and forward Gabe Segal were named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16, the league announced today.

The Dynamo defeated New York City FC 3-0 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, led by a strong defensive effort from Awodesu and a brace from Segal. The result marked Houston's seventh clean sheet of the season and extended their MLS unbeaten streak to four matches.

After a first half own goal from NYCFC, Segal doubled Houston's lead in the 50th minute when a shot toward the far post from midfielder Erik Dueñas was blocked away and fell to the feet of the striker near the six-yard box, who was well positioned to find the back of the net. Segal, who made his first MLS start of the season, joined Houston in a trade from NYCFC in February 2024.

Segal then completed his first career MLS brace in second half stoppage time, scoring from the penalty spot following a foul on midfielder Duane Holmes in the box by a NYCFC defender.

Segal and Awodesu are two of six Dynamo players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and are joined by Griffin Dorsey (Matchday 7, 14 and 15), McGlynn (Matchday 7 and 14), Ondřej Lingr (Matchday 9 and 10) and Felipe Andrade (Matchday 13). This selection marks Olsen's first appearance on the Team of the Matchday this season.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, May 31, to host Sporting Kansas City on Kick Cancer Night, presented by MD Anderson Cancer Center. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT







