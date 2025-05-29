Timbers Earn 2-1 Comeback Win over Colorado Rapids at Providence Park
May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Playing their eighth match this month, the Portland Timbers earned a 2-1 comeback win over the Colorado Rapids at Providence Park on Wednesday night. After trailing Colorado 1-0 at the halfway mark, Portland bounced back with a pair of second-half goals from Antony and Kevin Kelsy. The Timbers (7-4-5, 26 pts) are in fifth place in the Western Conference and unbeaten at home in seven straight matches (4-0-3).
Home Unbeaten Streak
This season, the Timbers are 4-1-3 at Providence Park with 13 goals scored. Notably, Portland is unbeaten at home in seven straight matches (4-0-3), earning draws against Seattle Sounders FC (May 24), LAFC (April 19) and LA Galaxy (March 16), and wins against Sporting Kansas City (May 10), Houston Dynamo FC (March 30), Austin FC (March 1), and the Colorado Rapids (May 28). Portland's next match is at home on Sunday, June 8, against St. Louis CITY SC.
Notable Numbers
Antony and Kevin Kelsy both scored their fifth goals of the season, tied for the team lead. Notably, Antony has scored six goals in six appearances against the Rapids. With his goal tonight, Kelsy became the only player aged 20 or younger this season to score at least three game-winning goals. Additionally, Kelsy's goal marked his first at Providence Park. David Da Costa tallied his league leading eighth assist of the season, while Juan Mosquera notched his third assist of the 2025 campaign.
Month of May
Tonight's match was the Timbers' eighth game in a 26-day span, including two U.S. Open Cup matches. In that span, the Timbers collected eight points in regular season play (2-2-2), with an overall mark of 3-3-2 across all competitions. Notably, five of eight matches this month have been on the road for the Timbers. Portland had a midweek match every week of May, with three of the four midweek matches being played on the road.
Goal-Scoring Plays
COL - Djordje Mihailovic (Sam Bassett), 33rd minute: Djordje Mihailovic drove down the left side of the field and into the box before he slotted a left-footed shot into the far corner of the goal.
POR - Antony (David Da Costa), 59th minute: David Da Costa dribbled up the middle of the field and played a perfectly weighted pass between two Colorado defenders for Antony, who finished the play with a first-time shot with his right foot.
POR - Kevin Kelsy (Juan Mosquera), 75th minute: From the right side of the field, Juan Mosquera advanced the ball up the field and delivered a low diagonal cross to the back post. Kevin Kelsy hit a first-touch finish into the back of the net.
Notes
The Timbers (7-4-5, 26 pts) are in fifth place in the Western Conference. Portland is unbeaten in its last seven matches at Providence Park with a 4-0-3 record. Tonight's match marked Portland's eighth in a 26-day span. In that 26-day span, the Timbers have a regular season record of 2-2-2 and 3-3-2 across all competitions. Antony registered his fifth goal of the season, tied for the team lead.
Antony has scored six goals in six appearances against the Rapids. Kevin Kelsy scored his fifth goal of the season, tied for the team lead. Kelsy's goal marked his first at Providence Park. With his goal tonight, Kelsy became the only player aged 20 or younger this season to score at least three game-winning goals. David Da Costa tallied his league leading eighth assist of the season. Juan Mosquera notched his third assist of the 2025 campaign.
Portland Timbers (7-4-5, 26pts) vs. Colorado Rapids (6-6-4, 22pts)
May 28, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 0 2 2
Colorado Rapids 1 0 1
Scoring Summary:
COL: Mihailovic (Bassett), 33
POR: Antony (Da Costa, Mora), 59
POR: Kelsy (Mosquera), 76
Misconduct Summary:
POR: Surman (caution), 24
COL: Frederick (ejection), 67
POR: Moreno (caution), 83
COL: Cabral (caution), 90+7
Lineups:
POR: GK Crepéau, D Mosquera, D K. Miller, D Surman, D Fory, M Ortiz (Fernandez, 56), M Da Costa, M Ayala, F Moreno, F Antony, M Mora Š (Kelsy, 64)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Bravo, D E. Miller, D Zuparic, M Chara, F Lassiter
TOTAL SHOTS: 24 (Antony, 7); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Antony, 3); FOULS: 11 (three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 2
COL: GK Defreitas-Hansen, D Cannon, D Maxso, D Murphy, D Travis, M Larraz, M Mihailovic Š (Frederick, 54), M Atencio (Ronan, 46), M Bassett, M Ku-DiPietro (C. Harris, 65), F Yapi (Navarro, 65)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Beaudry, D Vines, D Awaziem, F A. Harris, F Cabral
TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Mihailovic, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 18 (Travis, 4); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 6
Referee: Chris Penso
Assistant Referees: Chris Elliot, Meghan Mullen
Fourth Official: Jon Freemon
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero
Attendance: 20,012
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
