Where Dreams Came True: The Inaugural Dreams Cup
May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Dreams came true in the inaugural edition of the Dreams Cup, hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy.
The Club's largest and most ambitious youth event, which took place from May 23-26, left an incredible mark on the future of youth fútbol in the United States.
Let's take a look at the highlights of this historic edition!
International Event Unlike Any Other
Over 900 boys' and girls' teams from U8 to U19 representing top academies across nine countries and more than 15 U.S. states came together for the Dreams Cup Tournament. With over 16,000 players competing in 1,800+ matches across 11 competitive categories, the event marked a true South Florida takeover-spanning nearly 15 venues and over 50 active fields.
Record-Setting Opening Ceremony: +11,000 at Chase Stadium!
Dreams Cup kicked off with the U-13s earning a classic derby 1-0 win over Orlando City SC. Manuel Yarur's last-minute winner is something Yarur and the U13s will carry with them for the rest of their fútbol journey.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Inter Miami CF Academy (@intermiamicf_academy)
The ceremony reached a record-setting crowd of 11,231-marking the largest attendance ever for an Inter Miami CF Academy event, a moment that showed just how far the Academy has come.
A Once In A Lifetime Experience
VIP ticket holders got a one-of-a-kind experience with the Ballon d'Or trophy, walking the tunnel, exploring the locker room, taking in the Chase Stadium tour and access to the Fútbol Village.
Inter Miami CF Academy Teams Shine in Historic Inaugural Dreams Cup
The Club's U-7s to U-19s showed up and showed out, playing with heart and repping the badge with pride. It was a remarkable tournament for the Club, filled with unforgettable moments playing in front of our fans, local and international on our home turf.
Here are some of the key highlights for each age group:
U-7s
Our youngest stars in our Academy set the tone early, earning a hard-fought 2-1 win over Miami Football Academy Rush in the final to claim the U-7 trophy.
U-10s
The U-10s kicked off their Dreams Cup campaign with an exciting 3-2 win over Weston FC. Despite the strong start, they narrowly fell 2-1 to Barca Academy Miami and closed with a hard-fought 2-1 loss to FC 23NxteraFootball, concluding their journey in the group stage.
U-11s
The U-11s made their statement in their Dreams Cup opener with a record-breaking 17-1 win over ADCC Canning U11. Despite the explosive start, a 2-2 draw in their final group stage match saw them narrowly miss out on advancing.
U-12s
In one of the tournament's most dramatic moments, the U-12s lifted the gold bracket title after a 2-2 draw with Weston FC. Ben Ehrenstein scored both goals in regulation, while goalkeeper Adam Danino came up big with a key penalty save before Mateo Luna secured home the winner in a 6-5 shootout victory.
U-13s
The U-13s delivered another thrilling finish, also defeating Weston FC in a 6-5 penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw to claim the gold bracket championship. Earlier in the tournament, the group downed One FC 2012 with a 3-0 win behind two goals from Sebastián Bennett, one from Benjamin Suarez, and two assists from Yohane Calixte.
U-14s
Inter Miami's U-14s showed total dominance by winning the U-14 Super Group title. A convincing 3-0 win over Juventus Academy Miami Athletum FC in the final, with goals from Nathan Hyancinth, Matthew Delivrance, and Alejandro Lopez.
U-15s
The U-15s continued the momentum, earning a 3-1 win over Juventus Academy Miami Athletum FC in the Super Group final. Goals from Mathias Martinez, Dorian Torres-Aybar, and Diego Martinez reflected the team's attacking on the big stage.
U-16s
The U-16s added another trophy to the Academy's growing collection, defeating Juventus Academy Miami Athletum FC 2-0 in the U-16 Super Group final. With an impressive brace from Matthias Vieux.
U-17s
The U-17s closed out their Dreams Cup campaign on a high note, bouncing back with a dominant 5-0 win over Parkland Soccer Club and a 4-0 victory against Miami Breakers FC. Despite their strong finish, a 2-1 loss to Doral SC saw them narrowly miss out on advancing past the group stage.
U-19s
Capping off a momentous tournament, the U-19s secured the U-18/U-19 Super Group bracket with a composed 2-0 win over Strikers Miami FC. Goals from Mateo Turletti and Rodrigo Vanososte sealed a historic week for the Academy, a reflection of the next generation at the Club.
