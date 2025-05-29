Two Revolution Players Earn Senior International Call-Ups
May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution forward/winger Ignatius Ganago (Cameroon) and midfielder Allan Oyirwoth (Uganda) have both earned senior international call-ups for a pair of friendlies in Marrakech, Morocco during the upcoming June FIFA window. Ganago and Cameroon will play against Oyirwoth and Uganda at Marrakesh Stadium on Friday, June 6 (3:00 p.m. ET). On Monday, June 9, Uganda will take on The Gambia (12:00 p.m. ET) and Cameroon will play Equatorial Guinea (3:00 p.m. ET) in a pair of friendly matches.
Ganago, 26, earns his second international call-up of 2025 following his return after two years away from the National Team. Capped 15 times by the senior national team, Ganago saw action off the bench in a World Cup Qualifying match at Eswatini in March. Ganago has started all 14 games for New England in 2025, collecting one goal and three assists over his last six appearances. Currently on loan from FC Nantes, Ganago owns over 200 professional appearances at the club level, most of which came in the topflight French Ligue 1.
Oyirwoth, 18, earns a third senior international call-up for Uganda. The midfielder made his debut for The Cranes in November 2023, starting and playing 68 minutes and recording the game-winning assist in a 1-0 World Cup Qualifying victory over Somalia. Oyirwoth also logged 27 minutes off the bench in a friendly against Kuwait in January 2024. This season, Oyirwoth has started all six of his MLS NEXT Pro appearances for Revolution II, tallying his first professional goal. The midfielder also suited up for a pair of U.S. Open Cup contests with the first team, starting in both matches.
Ganago and Oyirwoth will both depart for international duty after the Revolution's away match at CF Montreal on Saturday, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Stade Saputo. The Revolution will then have next weekend off during the June international window. Watch Saturday's contest on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with coverage in English, Spanish, and French. Listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.
IGNATIUS GANAGO
Cameroon
International Friendlies
June 6 vs. Uganda
Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakech, Morocco
3:00 p.m. ET
June 9 vs. Equatorial Guinea
Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakech, Morocco
3:00 p.m. ET
ALLAN OYIRWOTH
Uganda
International Friendlies
June 6 vs. Cameroon
Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakech, Morocco
3:00 p.m. ET
June 9 vs. The Gambia
Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakech, Morocco
12:00 p.m. ET
