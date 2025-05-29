San Diego FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos

May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club has re-signed goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos through the 2027 season, with a Club option through 2028. The new contract will take effect on June 1, 2025.

"CJ has been an important presence for us on the field and in the locker room this season," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He's proving that he can be a starter in this league and can impact the game in and out of possession as he continues to grow and develop as a goalkeeper. We're excited to sign him to a new contract and look forward to his continued contributions as a core part of our roster."

SDFC acquired Dos Santos from Inter Miami CF on December 11, 2024 in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). His original agreement included a guaranteed contract through the 2025 MLS season, with a Club option for an additional year.

Dos Santos cemented his place in Club history as the first-ever goalkeeper to take the field for SDFC, earning his first MLS career clean sheet in the Club's historic 2-0 victory over the LA Galaxy during its inaugural season debut on February 23 at Dignity Health Sports Park. This season, Dos Santos has made a career-high 16 MLS regular season starts for SDFC, recording six clean sheets - tied for fourth-most in the league alongside five other goalkeepers.

Transaction: SDFC re-signs goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos through 2027 with a Club option through 2028.

Name: CJ Dos Santos

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-4

Weight: 192 lbs.

Born: Aug. 24, 2000

Age: 24

Birthplace: Kearny, New Jersey

Previous Club: Inter Miami CF

Pronunciation: see-JAY dose SAHN-toes

