San Diego FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos
May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club has re-signed goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos through the 2027 season, with a Club option through 2028. The new contract will take effect on June 1, 2025.
"CJ has been an important presence for us on the field and in the locker room this season," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He's proving that he can be a starter in this league and can impact the game in and out of possession as he continues to grow and develop as a goalkeeper. We're excited to sign him to a new contract and look forward to his continued contributions as a core part of our roster."
SDFC acquired Dos Santos from Inter Miami CF on December 11, 2024 in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). His original agreement included a guaranteed contract through the 2025 MLS season, with a Club option for an additional year.
Dos Santos cemented his place in Club history as the first-ever goalkeeper to take the field for SDFC, earning his first MLS career clean sheet in the Club's historic 2-0 victory over the LA Galaxy during its inaugural season debut on February 23 at Dignity Health Sports Park. This season, Dos Santos has made a career-high 16 MLS regular season starts for SDFC, recording six clean sheets - tied for fourth-most in the league alongside five other goalkeepers.
Transaction: SDFC re-signs goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos through 2027 with a Club option through 2028.
Name: CJ Dos Santos
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6-4
Weight: 192 lbs.
Born: Aug. 24, 2000
Age: 24
Birthplace: Kearny, New Jersey
Previous Club: Inter Miami CF
Pronunciation: see-JAY dose SAHN-toes
For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2025
- Final Watch Party Sold out as 'Caps Battle Cruz Azul for the Concacaf Champions Cup - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Messi and Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Ben Olsen, Femi Awodesu and Gabe Segal Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Antony, Jimer Fory Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16 - Portland Timbers
- Independent Review Panel Upholds Chicago Fire FC's Appeal of Dje D'Avilla Red Card - Chicago Fire FC
- Timbers Waive Defender Miguel Araujo - Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Óscar Ustari to Contract Extension - Inter Miami CF
- Subaru Park to Host Army-Navy Cup XIV on October 10 - Philadelphia Union
- FC Cincinnati Burned in Second Half, Settle for 3-3 Draw with FC Dallas - FC Cincinnati
- Two Revolution Players Earn Senior International Call-Ups - New England Revolution
- Individual Tickets for Leagues Cup 2025 on Sale Now - Club de Foot Montreal
- Timbers Earn 2-1 Comeback Win over Colorado Rapids at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Fall to San Jose Earthquakes at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- 10-Man Rapids Side Falls 2-1 on the Road to Timbers - Colorado Rapids
- 'Caps head to Mexico City on MLS-era club record 15-match unbeaten run - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Records Eighth Shutout in 0-0 Draw - Minnesota United FC
- San Jose beats LA in 103rd California Clasico to extend unbeaten streak in all competitions to eight games - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to Seattle Sounders in a Hard-Fought Road Match - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Earns 1-0 Home Win over San Diego FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Late Equalizer Denies RSL Win in Austin, Third Draw in Last Five - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to Seattle Sounders in a Hard-Fought Road Match
- San Diego FC Travels to Seattle to Face Sounders FC on Wednesday at Lumen Field
- San Diego FC's Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Anders Dreyer Called up for International Duty with Mexico and Denmark
- San Diego FC Beats LA Galaxy 2-1 with Late Goal at Snapdragon Stadium