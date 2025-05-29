Earthquakes Goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16. Edwards' heroics in net were key in the Earthquakes' 1-0 road win over the LA Galaxy in the 103rd California Clasico in all competitions on Wednesday night.

Edwards made six saves, with several at point-blank range to keep the clean sheet-his third in all competitions this month alone. In the 54th minute, Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec cut back on the right wing and closed in on net, but Edwards dove to his right to make a spectacular stop. Protecting a narrow 1-0 lead in second-half stoppage time, Edwards sealed the victory with another crucial save of a Maya Yoshida header in the six-yard box and was duly named Northern California Honda Dealers Man of the Match.

This is the first MLS Team of the Matchday recognition for the San Diego native, currently in his first season with San Jose and 11th year since joining MLS.

The Black and Blue will now complete the second leg of their road trip this week by facing St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, May 31. Kickoff from Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri, will take place at 11:30 a.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 16)

Forwards: Gabriel Segal (HOU), Luis Suárez (MIA), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY)

Midfielders: Antony (POR), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Lionel Messi (MIA)

Defenders: Jimer Fory (POR), Nathan Harriel (PHI), Kai Wagner (PHI)

Goalkeeper: Stefan Frei (SEA)

Coach: Ben Olsen (HOU)

Bench: Earl Edwards Jr. (SJ), Sebastien Ibeagha (DAL), Femi Awodesu (HOU), Bartosz Slisz (ATL), David Da Costa (POR), Gabriel Pirani (DC), Jesús Ferreira (SEA), Sam Surridge (NSH), Diego Rubio (ATX)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.