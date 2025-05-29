Independent Review Panel Upholds Chicago Fire FC's Appeal of Dje D'Avilla Red Card
May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from U.S. Soccer, one representative from Canada Soccer and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously voted to rescind the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the second yellow card issued to Chicago Fire FC midfielder Dje D'Avilla in the 84th minute of Chicago's match against New York City FC on May 25.
D'Avilla is now eligible to play in Chicago's next regular season match at Orlando City SC on Saturday, May 31 (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).
Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since Chicago's appeal was successful, the club maintains its two unsuccessful appeals in the 2025 season.
