Antony, Jimer Fory Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16

May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore.- Portland Timbers forward Antony and defender Jimer Fory have been named to MLS's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16, the league announced today. Additionally, midfielder David Da Costa was named to the Team of the Matchday bench. The trio helped Portland earn a 2-1 comeback victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.

Antony registered the game-tying goal in the second half, marking his fifth goal of the season which is tied for the team lead. He led the match in shots (7) and shots on goal (3). Notably, the 23-year-old winger has scored six goals in six appearances against the Rapids. Antony is tied for third most goal contributions in MLS with 12 (5G, 7A).

Fory logged a full 90 minutes in the match against Colorado while recording a season high 83 passes completed for himself (91% accuracy). The 23-year-old full back made two key passes in the patch and two crosses to help lift the Timbers over the Rapids.

Da Costa tallied the game-tying assist last night, marking his league-leading eighth assist of the season. The 24-year-old midfielder logged a full 90 minutes in the match while contributing six key passes.

After a weekend off, the Timbers will host St. Louis CITY SC at Providence Park for Sunday Night Soccer on June 8. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 4 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).







