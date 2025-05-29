Antony, Jimer Fory Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16
May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore.- Portland Timbers forward Antony and defender Jimer Fory have been named to MLS's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16, the league announced today. Additionally, midfielder David Da Costa was named to the Team of the Matchday bench. The trio helped Portland earn a 2-1 comeback victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.
Antony registered the game-tying goal in the second half, marking his fifth goal of the season which is tied for the team lead. He led the match in shots (7) and shots on goal (3). Notably, the 23-year-old winger has scored six goals in six appearances against the Rapids. Antony is tied for third most goal contributions in MLS with 12 (5G, 7A).
Fory logged a full 90 minutes in the match against Colorado while recording a season high 83 passes completed for himself (91% accuracy). The 23-year-old full back made two key passes in the patch and two crosses to help lift the Timbers over the Rapids.
Da Costa tallied the game-tying assist last night, marking his league-leading eighth assist of the season. The 24-year-old midfielder logged a full 90 minutes in the match while contributing six key passes.
After a weekend off, the Timbers will host St. Louis CITY SC at Providence Park for Sunday Night Soccer on June 8. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 4 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2025
- Final Watch Party Sold out as 'Caps Battle Cruz Azul for the Concacaf Champions Cup - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Messi and Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Ben Olsen, Femi Awodesu and Gabe Segal Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Antony, Jimer Fory Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16 - Portland Timbers
- Independent Review Panel Upholds Chicago Fire FC's Appeal of Dje D'Avilla Red Card - Chicago Fire FC
- Timbers Waive Defender Miguel Araujo - Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Óscar Ustari to Contract Extension - Inter Miami CF
- Subaru Park to Host Army-Navy Cup XIV on October 10 - Philadelphia Union
- FC Cincinnati Burned in Second Half, Settle for 3-3 Draw with FC Dallas - FC Cincinnati
- Two Revolution Players Earn Senior International Call-Ups - New England Revolution
- Individual Tickets for Leagues Cup 2025 on Sale Now - Club de Foot Montreal
- Timbers Earn 2-1 Comeback Win over Colorado Rapids at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Fall to San Jose Earthquakes at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- 10-Man Rapids Side Falls 2-1 on the Road to Timbers - Colorado Rapids
- 'Caps head to Mexico City on MLS-era club record 15-match unbeaten run - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Records Eighth Shutout in 0-0 Draw - Minnesota United FC
- San Jose beats LA in 103rd California Clasico to extend unbeaten streak in all competitions to eight games - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to Seattle Sounders in a Hard-Fought Road Match - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Earns 1-0 Home Win over San Diego FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Late Equalizer Denies RSL Win in Austin, Third Draw in Last Five - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Antony, Jimer Fory Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16
- Timbers Waive Defender Miguel Araujo
- Timbers Earn 2-1 Comeback Win over Colorado Rapids at Providence Park
- Timbers Drop 1-0 Result to Orlando City SC on the Road
- Timbers Fundraise for Portland Public Schools with Ticket Promotion for May 28 Match at Providence Park