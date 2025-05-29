Inter Miami CF Signs Óscar Ustari to Contract Extension

May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed experienced goalkeeper Óscar Ustari through the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Ustari has featured as the starting goalkeeper for Inter Miami in 20 of the team's 23 matches thus far in 2025, recording six clean sheets in the process. He has also earned MLS Team of the Honors this 2025 regular season due to his exploits in goal, being named to the TOTM for Matchday 8 following a stellar performance to secure a clean sheet on the road against Chicago Fire FC.

Ustari first joined the Club in September of 2024, adding experience to the goalkeeping group through the closing stages of the season. Remarkably, in his sole appearance for the Club in 2024, the 38-year-old shot-stopper started in the penultimate regular-season match away against Toronto FC. Ustari delivered a stellar performance, keeping a clean sheet with seven crucial saves, earning him a Team of the Matchday selection for his outstanding debut with the Club. Additionally, he was part of the squad that led Inter Miami to a record-breaking season in 2024, resulting in the team lifting its first Supporters' Shield title and securing the MLS single-season points record in the process.

Prior to joining Inter Miami, Ustari compiled an extensive list of experiences across Europe's and South America's top leagues, including teams like Getafe CF (Spain), Sunderland AFC (England), and Club Atlético Boca Juniors (Argentina), amongst others. Throughout his notable experience, he racked up over 390 professional appearances to date in his career, including 12 in the prestigious UEFA Europa League, and over 40 in LaLiga (Spanish First Division). Notably, Ustari was no stranger to winning trophies alongside our captain, Lionel Messi, prior to joining the Club. Together, they won the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Youth Championship in the Netherlands and took an Olympic Gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Additionally, the goalkeeper has an Argentinian Cup and a Liga MX league title to his name.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs goalkeeper Óscar Ustari to a contract extension running through the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.