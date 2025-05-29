Timbers Waive Defender Miguel Araujo
May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have waived defender Miguel Araujo, the club announced today.
"We would like to thank Miguel for his contributions and professionalism during his time with the Portland Timbers," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy said. "This decision allows Miguel to focus on his next sporting opportunity and gives us further ability to explore options to strengthen our roster moving forward. We wish Miguel and his family all the best."
Araujo, 30, appeared in 25 matches (19 starts) for the Timbers, tallying four assists since joining the club in 2023. The Peruvian international made his MLS debut for Portland with a start against the Houston Dynamo on August 20, 2023, logging a 90-minute performance.
