Sounders FC Earns 1-0 Home Win over San Diego FC

May 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC celebrate Jesús Ferreira's goal

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (7-4-5, 26 points) defeated San Diego FC (8-5-3, 27 points) 1-0 on Wednesday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Jesús Ferreira scored his first Sounders FC goal in the second half, as the Rave Green have now won the first two matches of their three-match homestand. With the win, Seattle remains unbeaten at home and now sits in fourth place in the Western Conference at the time of writing, just one point shy of second. Brian Schmetzer's side concludes its stretch of three home matches in nine days on Sunday, June 1 against third-place Minnesota United on Sunday Night Soccer Presented by Continental Tire on MLS Season Pass (3:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the win, Seattle is now 1-1-0 against San Diego FC, following a 3-0 SDFC home win earlier this year.

With the result, Sounders FC sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 26 points (7-4-5).

Ferreira opened his account with Seattle in the 58th minute, scoring his first goal for the Rave Green. The forward has also recorded seven all-competition assists in 2025, most on the team. Ferreira amassed 53 goals and 34 assists in the regular season with FC Dallas from 2017-2024 before being acquired by Seattle this past offseason.

Paul Rothrock and Alex Roldan both recorded assists on Ferriera's goal, their third and second in all competitions, respectfully.

Seattle remains unbeaten at home in 2025 following the result, holding a 6-0-3 record in all competitions. Dating back to last season, Seattle is unbeaten in its last 14 home matches (8-0-6).

Stuart Hawkins made his home debut in the 34th minute when he came on for Kim Kee-hee, who suffered a calf injury. It was the 18-year-old's second career appearance for Seattle, also subbing on against LAFC on May 14.

Stefan Frei recorded his 121st career shutout in MLS regular-season play, second in league history (Nick Rimando, 154).

Brian Schmetzer made two changes from Saturday's lineup against FC Dallas, with Jonathan Bell replacing Yeimar Gómez Andrade, who was out with a hamstring injury, and Paul Rothrock starting in place of Pedro de la Vega.

Seattle ends its three-match homestand by hosting Minnesota United FC on Sunday, June 1, on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (3:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - San Diego FC 0

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Ismir Pekmic

Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Eduardo Jeff

Fourth Official: Servando Berna

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Attendance: 30,041

Weather: 78 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Jesús Ferreira (Paul Rothrock, Alex Roldan) 58'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Paul Rothrock (caution) 27'

SD - Oscar Verhoeven (caution) 81'

SEA - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (caution) 84'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Alex Roldan, Kim Kee-hee (Stuart Hawkins 34'), Jonathan Bell, Nouhou; Obed Vargas (João Paulo 77'), Cristian Roldan; Paul Rothrock (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 78'), Albert Rusnák, Ryan Kent (Danny Musovski 66'); Jesús Ferreira (Pedro de la Vega 66')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting, Georgi Minoungou

Total shots: 6

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 12

Offside: 4

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 7

San Diego FC - CJ dos Santos; Luca Bombino, Christopher McVey, Paddy McNair, Oscar Verhoeven (Jasper Löffelsend 81'); Luca de la Torre (Milan Iloski 64'), Jeppe Tverskov, Alejandro Alvarado (Aníbal Godoy 60'); Alex Mighten (Hirving Lozano HT), Onni Valakari (Tomás Ángel 81'), Anders Dreyer

Substitutes not used: Pablo Sisniega, Franco Negri, Heine Bruseth, Ian Pilcher

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 13

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 4

