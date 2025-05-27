Sounders FC Hosts San Diego FC Wednesday Night at Lumen Field
May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues its three-match home stand with a midweek fixture against San Diego FC on Wednesday, May 28 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
The Rave Green are coming off a 1-0 home win over FC Dallas on Saturday to start the home stand, with Albert Rusnák scoring the game-winning penalty in the 86th minute.
With the result, Seattle currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 23 points (6-4-5). San Diego is in second place with 27 points (8-4-3), most recently coming off a 2-1 home win over the LA Galaxy on May 24.
Sounders FC and San Diego have only met on one other occasion, a 3-0 win for the Southern California side on April 5. The 2025 expansion side saw its three first-half goals come from Jeppe Tverskov, Aníbal Godoy and Chucky Lozano.
Following the matchup against San Diego, Seattle hosts Minnesota United FC on Sunday, June 1 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (3:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu
Talent (Spanish): Jorge Perez-Navarro & Marcelo Balboa
Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Kelyn Rowe
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2025
- LA Galaxy Play Host to San Jose Earthquakes at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28 - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Releases Head Coach Olof Mellberg - St. Louis City SC
- LIGA MX Matchup Between Club América and Club Deportivo Toluca Confirmed for 10th Edition of Campeón de Campeones at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, July 20 - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Hosts San Diego FC Wednesday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at New York Red Bulls: May 28, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Carlos Vela Announces Retirement from Professional Football - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Travels to Seattle to Face Sounders FC on Wednesday at Lumen Field - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Announce 30,000 Tickets Sold for 104th California Clasico; Pregame, Halftime Show, Postgame Drone Show Elements Revealed - San Jose Earthquakes
- CF Montréal in Florida to Take on Inter Miami CF this Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Availability Report: Four Missing against Houston - New York City FC
- Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang Named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 15 - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Look to Continue Two-Match Win Streak on the Road against Portland - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Host Familiar Foe as FC Dallas Come to TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Statement from TQL Stadium Regarding Ticket Refunds for the Zac Brown Band Concert - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United to Play Nashville SC in Quarterfinal of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on July 9 at GEODIS Park - D.C. United
- Match Preview: Inter Miami CF Back Home to Host CF Montréal Wednesday - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Signs Forward Seymour Reid to a Homegrown Contract - New York City FC
- Earthquakes to Host Austin FC in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on July 8 - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2025 U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Schedule Set with Pair of Doubleheaders July 8 & 9 - Chicago Fire FC
- Date Set for MNUFC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals Match - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC Announces Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Date & Time, Will Host D.C. United at 8 p.m. CT on July 9 - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Double-Game Road Trip Wednesday at Austin FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Visit D.C. United on Wednesday Night - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel East for Midweek Matchup Versus NYCFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Keys to the Match: Keep Going - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Hosts San Diego FC Wednesday Night at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Defeats FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday Afternoon at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Hosts FC Dallas in Saturday Afternoon Clash at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Plays to 1-1 Draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday Night at Providence Park
- Sounders FC Takes on Rival Portland Timbers Saturday Night at Providence Park