Sounders FC Hosts San Diego FC Wednesday Night at Lumen Field

May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues its three-match home stand with a midweek fixture against San Diego FC on Wednesday, May 28 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green are coming off a 1-0 home win over FC Dallas on Saturday to start the home stand, with Albert Rusnák scoring the game-winning penalty in the 86th minute.

With the result, Seattle currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 23 points (6-4-5). San Diego is in second place with 27 points (8-4-3), most recently coming off a 2-1 home win over the LA Galaxy on May 24.

Sounders FC and San Diego have only met on one other occasion, a 3-0 win for the Southern California side on April 5. The 2025 expansion side saw its three first-half goals come from Jeppe Tverskov, Aníbal Godoy and Chucky Lozano.

Following the matchup against San Diego, Seattle hosts Minnesota United FC on Sunday, June 1 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (3:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu

Talent (Spanish): Jorge Perez-Navarro & Marcelo Balboa

Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Kelyn Rowe

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela







