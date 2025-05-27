Statement from TQL Stadium Regarding Ticket Refunds for the Zac Brown Band Concert

May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Due to the forecast of severe weather, the Zac Brown Band concert scheduled for May 16, 2025 at TQL Stadium was postponed. All tickets will now be refunded.

Refunds will be issued through the original point of purchase within 10 business days and should appear on the original payment method within 3-5 days after processing. If your ticket was transferred to you, the refund will go to the original purchaser.

We look forward to welcoming Zac Brown Band to TQL Stadium on a future date. Ticketing details for a rescheduled performance will be shared separately.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.