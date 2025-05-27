Match Preview: Inter Miami CF Back Home to Host CF Montréal Wednesday

May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (6W-3L-5D, 22 points) is back home to carry on with 2025 MLS regular season action hosting CF Montréal (1W-9L-5D, 8 points) this Wednesday, May 28. The match at Chase Stadium is set to get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets

Secure your tickets for the match HERE to cheer on Inter Miami from the stands!

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass!

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Match

Inter Miami enters Wednesday's game on the heels of a thrilling 3-3 draw on the road against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Goals from Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi kept Inter Miami within striking distance, and second-half substitute Telasco Segovia completed the comeback with a dramatic 95th minute equalizer.

Addtionally, the result It marked the first time in Club history that Inter Miami overcame a two-goal deficit in the 85th minute or later.

Previously Against CF Montréal

Wednesday's meeting will be the 11th between the teams in Club history. In all, Inter Miami has recorded three wins, six losses and a draw in its past matches against the Canadian side.

Last time out, Inter Miami claimed all three points on the road in a 2-3 triumph in 2024 MLS regular action last May.

Scouting CF Montréal

CF Montréal visits South Florida after most recently drawing 2-2 at home against LAFC on Saturday in their past regular season fixture. In all, Montréal have recorded eight points from a win, nine losses and five draws, and currently sit last in 15th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forward Prince Owusu has been the team's leader with four goals and two assists thus far this regular season.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.