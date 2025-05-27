Minnesota United FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview
May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United FC hits the road for a high-stakes Western Conference showdown against first-place Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 in Vancouver. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT, as the Loons look to shake up the Western Conference standings and bounce back with a statement performance on the road.
The Loons enter the midweek contest following a 1-1 draw against Austin FC at home, where defender Michael Boxall opened the scoring in the first half with a well-placed header off a Nicolás Romero assist. Despite controlling stretches of play and creating several quality chances, Minnesota conceded the equalizer minutes later and ultimately settled for a point. Now, Minnesota aims to build momentum heading into a difficult Western Conference test against the top team in the standings. With strong contributions from forward Tani Oluwaseyi and midfielder Joaquín Pereyra, MNUFC will look to stay within reach of the conference lead and avenge a recent home loss to Vancouver.
The Whitecaps have been one of the most consistent sides in MLS this season, currently leading the Western Conference with 31 points. Vancouver most recently earned a 3-2 win over Real Salt Lake at home, with goals from Brian White and a goal from Pedro Vite. Despite missing key playmaker Ryan Gauld due to injury, the Whitecaps continue to find offensive success through their attacking depth and organized defensive structure. Notably, Vancouver is preparing for their Concacaf Champions Cup Final against Cruz Azul on Sunday, June 1, which could play a role in Wednesday's contest.
In recent meetings, Vancouver holds the edge after defeating Minnesota 3-1 at Allianz Field in late April. With both teams eyeing the top spot in the conference, Wednesday's clash at Vancouver place sets up as a high-stakes, tightly contested battle.
HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON THE APRIL LOSS TO VANCOUVER...
"A goal we set at the beginning of the year was to not lose to a team twice. So, I think we're looking to attack this game and take the three points, we know how big of a game this could be."
GOALKEEPER DAYNE ST. CLAIR ON THE NEED TO START STRONG ON WEDNESDAY...
"We lost it in the first half by not doing what we should've done. That's front and center for the group now, we know we can't afford to start slow again."
POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE:
MNUFC will host a remote postgame press conference with Head Coach Eric Ramsay and possibly a player approximately 15 minutes following the final whistle. Media interested in joining the remote postgame press conference, via Zoom, can join HERE. Webinar ID 822 9343 6017 | Passcode is MNUFCPress.
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Hassani Dotson - Knee (Out)
Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED @ VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC
BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
05.28.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 16
9:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2025 Regular Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 7-3-5 (26 pts. | 3-2-2 on the road)
VAN: 9-1-4 (31 pts. | 5-1-1 at home)
