San Diego FC Travels to Seattle to Face Sounders FC on Wednesday at Lumen Field
May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (8-4-3, 27 points) continues its impressive inaugural campaign this Wednesday, May 28, with a visit to the Pacific Northwest to take on Seattle Sounders FC (6-4-5, 23 points) at Lumen Field. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also follow along via local radio broadcasts in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.
Act Two in Seattle
Wednesday's contest marks the second meeting between San Diego and Seattle this season. In the first matchup on April 5, SDFC delivered one of its most dominant performances to date, earning a 3-0 victory at Snapdragon Stadium behind first-half goals from Jeppe Tverskov, Aníbal Godoy and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano. Now, with both clubs in the mix for a Western Conference playoff berth as the season progresses, the midweek rematch promises to be a high-stakes clash as SDFC looks to complete the season sweep and extend its unbeaten run in May.
Unbeaten in May
San Diego enters Matchday 16 riding a five-match unbeaten streak, including four victories and one draw. The Club most recently earned a dramatic 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday afternoon, improving to second place in the Western Conference standings. Over their last five matches, SDFC has outscored opponents 11-2, securing 13 of a possible 15 points and proving to be one of the league's most balanced sides on both ends of the pitch.
Late-Game Heroes
Saturday's comeback win over the reigning MLS Cup Champions LA Galaxy was sparked by goals from Luca de la Torre and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, with the Mexican international netting the game-winner in stoppage time. Lozano now has 11 goal contributions this season (5 goals, 6 assists), while Danish winger Anders Dreyer leads the team with 13 (6 goals, 7 assists). The pair remains one of MLS' most productive attacking duos in 2025. San Diego continues to show a knack for late-game dramatics, with eight goals scored after the 76th minute and another eight after the 31st minute this season.
For Club and Country
Four San Diego FC stars will swap club colors for national jerseys during the June FIFA International Break. Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Mexico), Anders Dreyer (Denmark), Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland) and San Diego native Luca de la Torre (United States) have all been called up for international friendlies, with more SDFC players expected to join their national teams in the coming days. All four will report for international duty on June 1.
De la Torre not only notched his third goal of the season on Saturday against the Galaxy, but also made Club history as the first SDFC player named to a USMNT camp. He'll link up with the U.S. squad for upcoming friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland.
Defense on Lockdown
San Diego's defensive unit continues to deliver, led by center back Christopher McVey and goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos, who have each played every minute of the season (1,350 minutes). Dos Santos has six clean sheets on the year and has been key in organizing a backline that has conceded 17 goals through 15 matches.
Scouting the Sounders
Seattle Sounders FC enter Wednesday's clash riding high after a 1-0 home victory over FC Dallas on Saturday. Just four points behind San Diego in the standings, the Sounders have proven difficult to beat at home. They remain undefeated at Lumen Field this season, posting a 4-0-2 record in 2025 MLS regular season play.
San Diego Watch Party
Join San Diego FC for an Official Watch Party, Presented by Michelob Ultra this Wednesday as the team takes on Seattle Sounders FC. The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT at Fairplay (all ages welcome) and Bluefoot (ages 21+) in North Park. Fans can enjoy a live DJ, raffles, giveaways, and more. Plus, the first 100 attendees will receive a free Michelon Ultra, courtesy of SDFC. RSVP here.
What's Next
Following Wednesday's match, SDFC will return home to close out a packed May schedule with a showdown against Austin FC (5-6-4, 19 pts) on Saturday, May 31. Kickoff at Snapdragon Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. PT. The match will feature the Club's Summer Kickoff, presented by California Bank & Trust. Tickets are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.
SAN DIEGO FC AT SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 16
Wednesday, May 28 | 5:30 p.m. PT (5:40 p.m. PT Kickoff)
Lumen Field | Seattle, WA
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS English Announcers: Keith Costigan (PxP), Maurice Edu (Analyst)
MLS Spanish Announcers: Jorge Perez Navarro (PxP), Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)
San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)
San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)
MATCH INFO:
SD at SEA Game Notes
SDFC Audio Pronunciation Guide
Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
San Diego FC App: iOS, Android
