Earthquakes Announce 30,000 Tickets Sold for 104th California Clasico; Pregame, Halftime Show, Postgame Drone Show Elements Revealed

May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today the club has sold 30,000 tickets for the 104th California Clasico against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, June 28, at Stanford Stadium. The match will be presented by El Camino Health, the Official Healthcare Partner of the Earthquakes, who will also provide the first 10,000 fans through the doors with a limited-edition Earthquakes Shirsey. The night will feature an unprecedented lineup of pregame, in-game, halftime and postgame entertainment befitting the most iconic rivalry in Major League Soccer.

The annual California Clasico will be played at Stanford Stadium for the 12th time in history since the game first came to The Farm in 2012. The match has drawn over 40,000 fans each time, including numerous sellouts above 50,000. In all, the Quakes have won five of 11 matches vs. the Galaxy at Stanford (5-3-3), including four come-from-behind victories. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

The much-anticipated festivities for the annual derby between the Northern and Southern California archrivals include a pregame Fan Fest, skydivers and a flyover, a halftime marching band performance by world-renowned BDEntertainment, and what will be the largest postgame drone show in MLS history.

Fans are invited to arrive early to experience a pregame Fan Fest featuring activities for the whole family, including sponsor activations, live music and a kids' zone with facepainting, a photo booth and inflatable goal. In addition, the first 10,000 fans through will receive a limited-edition Shirsey featuring one of four Earthquakes stars: Cristian Espinoza, Cristian "Chicho" Arango, Josef Martínez or Daniel.

Prior to kickoff, the show will start in the air with a flyover, followed by skydivers from Team Fastrax, as well as the largest American flag that has ever encompassed the Stanford Stadium field for a Cali Clasico. Air Force ROTC Detachment 45 will serve as the Color Guard, while renditions of "God Bless America" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" will be performed by Air Force veteran Kimberly Icenhower and Miss World America Athenna Crosby, respectively.

Halftime will feature a high-energy tribute to the Bay Area's most iconic songs and anthems, brought to life by a custom-built marching band from BDEntertainment (BDE)-the professional entertainment division of BD Performing Arts (BDPA), home of the 21-time world champion Blue Devils Drum & Bugle Corps. With a resume that includes performances at Super Bowl 50 (Levi's Stadium), Super Bowl XLVIII (MetLife Stadium), the last three Major League Baseball All-Star Breaks, and numerous NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS, and NWSL events, BDE brings an unparalleled experience to the field.

The entertainment continues long after the final whistle. Following the match, the Quakes will host the first-ever drone show at Stanford Stadium in what will be the largest one ever assembled in MLS history. Fans will look to the stars to marvel at 1,000 drones lighting up the sky, displaying the sights and sounds marking the greatest moments in California Clasico lore along with a celebration of the Fourth of July.

Group tickets of 10 or more can be purchased by calling the Earthquakes Front Office at (408) 556-7700.







