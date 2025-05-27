Availability Report: Four Missing against Houston
May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on the Houston Dynamo tomorrow.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without four players for the match. Forward Malachi Jones is joined on the sidelines by Kevin O'Toole, Jacob Arroyave and Andrés Perea.
Player Availability Report
Kevin O'Toole - OUT - Leg
Andres Perea - OUT - Leg
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Jacob Arroyave - OUT - Leg
