Date Set for MNUFC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals Match

May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United and U.S. Soccer today announced the date and time of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals match between MNUFC and Chicago Fire FC (MLS). The fixture between the two MLS sides is set for Tuesday, July 8 at 7:00 p.m. CT, taking place at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Minnesota United Season Ticket Members have an opportunity to purchase a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup All-In Package that guarantees their spot at every game the rest of the tournament. Full details for that can be found here: https://www.mnufc.com/tickets/members/2025/us-open-cup.

Single-game tickets for the July 8 matchup go on sale on Thursday, May 29, with presales available for Season Ticket Members, members of The Preserve, and MNUFC newsletter subscribers at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 12:00 p.m. CT, respectively, with tickets going on sale to the general public at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Fans will be able to also stream the Quarterfinals contest against Chicago Fire FC live on Paramount+ and watch on the CBS Sports Network.

In addition to learning its Quarterfinals opponent during last week's draw, Minnesota received the No. 1 hosting priority position for the Semifinals round. This means that the Loons will host the Semifinal match in the West bracket should they advance past Chicago Fire FC. That draw also determined that the winner of the West bracket will be the host of the U.S. Open Cup Final match, so, should MNUFC advance to the Final, it would be the host.

Minnesota United advanced past St. Louis CITY SC (MLS) in comeback fashion on May 21, where defender Anthony Markanich scored twice in three minutes at the very end of the match to propel the Loons to a 3-2 victory at home in Saint Paul. Forward Kelvin Yeboah opened the scoring in the first half, and Joaquín Pereyra was credited with both assists on Markanich's late, heroic goals.

Chicago Fire FC advanced to the Quarterfinals after a commanding 3-1 victory over fellow MLS Eastern Conference side, New England Revolution. Led by former U.S. Men's National Team head coach, Gregg Berhalter, Chicago aims to become the first MLS club to win five U.S. Open Cup titles.

Historically, Minnesota United's First Team has gone as far as any squad can in the historic national tournament, reaching the 2019 U.S. Open Cup Final on August 27, 2019 - a hard-fought 2-1 loss to Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.







