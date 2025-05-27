Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 15 of the 2025 regular season. The Argentine attacker earns TOTM honors after his heroics helped Inter Miami bring back home a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw on the road against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.
Messi features on the starting XI as he earns his fourth TOTM selection this regular season after being involved in Inter Miami's two late goals to tie the match against the Union at Subaru Park in dramatic fashion. First, he buried the ball in the back of the net with a fantastic free kick to the top left corner in the 87th minute.
He then was involved in the build up play as Telasco Segovia bagged the equalizer in the fifth minute of added time.
In all, Messi has now recorded six goals and two assists in 11 appearances this 2025 regular season.
2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1: Lionel Messi
Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez
Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende
Matchday 4: Lionel Messi
Matchday 6: Lionel Messi
Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari
Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi
Matchday 11: Marcelo Weigandt
Matchday 13: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende
Matchday 15: Lionel Messi
Keys to the Match: Keep Going
