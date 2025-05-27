LA Galaxy Play Host to San Jose Earthquakes at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28

May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Playing two matches in the span of four days, the LA Galaxy first play host to the San Jose Earthquakes in the 103rd edition across all competitions of the California Clásico at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, May 28 (7:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass, FS1). Three days later, the Galaxy square off against Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, May 31 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against San Jose Earthquakes

Wednesday's match marks the 103rd edition across all competitions of the California Clásico between the Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes, with LA leading the all-time series 50-33-19 (168 GF, 143 GA). Against San Jose, LA holds a 40-28-17 record in league play, a 4-1-1 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a 1-0-0 record in Leagues Cup and a 5-4-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 40 all-time regular-season home matches played against the Earthquakes, the Galaxy hold a 24-10-6 record. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last eight matches played across all competitions (7-0-1; 22 GF; 12 GA) against San Jose dating back to Sept. 24, 2022. Additionally, the Galaxy were unbeaten in four matches played across all competitions against the Earthquakes (4-0-0; 12 GF, 5 GA) during the 2024 campaign. In the last meeting between the two teams, LA earned a 2-1 win over San Jose in the Group Stage of Leagues Cup 2024 at PayPal Park on July 31. In the last regular-season match played at Dignity Health Sports Park between the Galaxy and the Earthquakes, LA defeated San Jose 4-3 before 25,335 fans on April 21, 2024.

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes

2025 MLS Regular Season

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:25 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | FS1

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Mark Rogondino (Play-By-Play); Heath Pearce (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Alejandro Figueredo (Play-By-Play); Tony Cherchi (Analyst)

FS1 Broadcast | Joe Malfa (Play-By-Play); Jordan Angeli (Analyst)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.