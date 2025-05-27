LA Galaxy Play Host to San Jose Earthquakes at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28
May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Playing two matches in the span of four days, the LA Galaxy first play host to the San Jose Earthquakes in the 103rd edition across all competitions of the California Clásico at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, May 28 (7:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass, FS1). Three days later, the Galaxy square off against Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, May 31 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy Against San Jose Earthquakes
Wednesday's match marks the 103rd edition across all competitions of the California Clásico between the Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes, with LA leading the all-time series 50-33-19 (168 GF, 143 GA). Against San Jose, LA holds a 40-28-17 record in league play, a 4-1-1 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a 1-0-0 record in Leagues Cup and a 5-4-1 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 40 all-time regular-season home matches played against the Earthquakes, the Galaxy hold a 24-10-6 record. Notably, LA is unbeaten in its last eight matches played across all competitions (7-0-1; 22 GF; 12 GA) against San Jose dating back to Sept. 24, 2022. Additionally, the Galaxy were unbeaten in four matches played across all competitions against the Earthquakes (4-0-0; 12 GF, 5 GA) during the 2024 campaign. In the last meeting between the two teams, LA earned a 2-1 win over San Jose in the Group Stage of Leagues Cup 2024 at PayPal Park on July 31. In the last regular-season match played at Dignity Health Sports Park between the Galaxy and the Earthquakes, LA defeated San Jose 4-3 before 25,335 fans on April 21, 2024.
LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes
2025 MLS Regular Season
Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 7:00 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:25 p.m. PT)
Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | FS1
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Mark Rogondino (Play-By-Play); Heath Pearce (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Alejandro Figueredo (Play-By-Play); Tony Cherchi (Analyst)
FS1 Broadcast | Joe Malfa (Play-By-Play); Jordan Angeli (Analyst)
Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2025
- LA Galaxy Play Host to San Jose Earthquakes at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28 - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Releases Head Coach Olof Mellberg - St. Louis City SC
- LIGA MX Matchup Between Club América and Club Deportivo Toluca Confirmed for 10th Edition of Campeón de Campeones at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, July 20 - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Hosts San Diego FC Wednesday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at New York Red Bulls: May 28, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Carlos Vela Announces Retirement from Professional Football - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Travels to Seattle to Face Sounders FC on Wednesday at Lumen Field - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Announce 30,000 Tickets Sold for 104th California Clasico; Pregame, Halftime Show, Postgame Drone Show Elements Revealed - San Jose Earthquakes
- CF Montréal in Florida to Take on Inter Miami CF this Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Availability Report: Four Missing against Houston - New York City FC
- Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang Named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 15 - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Look to Continue Two-Match Win Streak on the Road against Portland - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Host Familiar Foe as FC Dallas Come to TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Statement from TQL Stadium Regarding Ticket Refunds for the Zac Brown Band Concert - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United to Play Nashville SC in Quarterfinal of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on July 9 at GEODIS Park - D.C. United
- Match Preview: Inter Miami CF Back Home to Host CF Montréal Wednesday - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Signs Forward Seymour Reid to a Homegrown Contract - New York City FC
- Earthquakes to Host Austin FC in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on July 8 - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2025 U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Schedule Set with Pair of Doubleheaders July 8 & 9 - Chicago Fire FC
- Date Set for MNUFC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals Match - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC Announces Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Date & Time, Will Host D.C. United at 8 p.m. CT on July 9 - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Double-Game Road Trip Wednesday at Austin FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Visit D.C. United on Wednesday Night - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel East for Midweek Matchup Versus NYCFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Keys to the Match: Keep Going - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Play Host to San Jose Earthquakes at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28
- LIGA MX Matchup Between Club América and Club Deportivo Toluca Confirmed for 10th Edition of Campeón de Campeones at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, July 20
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-1 to San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday Afternoon
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 24
- LA Galaxy Midfielder Marco Reus Named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 14