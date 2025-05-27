Keys to the Match: Keep Going

New York City FC host the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Keep Going

New York City FC are riding a three-game unbeaten streak, with back-to-back victories lifting them to sixth in the Eastern Conference. Confidence is building, and momentum is starting to gather.

Wednesday night's clash at Yankee Stadium offers a chance to extend that run to four-and secure a third straight win-before hitting the road for a tough matchup against Nashville SC. With the playoff race tightening and the fixtures piling up, every point matters. City know that maintaining this form could be key in carving out a postseason berth.

Goals Galore

If recent form is anything to go by, Houston Dynamo are bringing fireworks.

Three of their last five matches across all competitions have featured four goals or more, including a wild 3-3 draw with San Jose in which the Dynamo squandered a two-goal lead before Griffin Dorsey salvaged a point with a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer.

Their away form, however, has been less thrilling: just one win in their last five on the road-a rivalry victory over FC Dallas. Head coach Ben Olsen will be eager to reverse that trend on Wednesday, and NYCFC will need to be sharp to keep all three points in the Bronx.

Shared Load

Houston's threat doesn't come from just one man-it's collective.

Ten different Dynamo players have scored in MLS play this season, a testament to their fluid attack. Leading the line is Argentine forward Ezequiel Ponce, a marquee offseason signing from AEK Athens who brings top-flight experience from spells in France, Russia, and Spain.

Right behind him are five players tied on two goals apiece, underscoring the team's attacking depth. Creatively, Dorsey again stands out-his six assists top the team, edging out Jack McGlynn's five.

With threats coming from multiple directions, City's backline will need to stay organized and alert if they're to keep Houston quiet under the lights on Wednesday.







