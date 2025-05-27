Houston Dynamo FC Travel East for Midweek Matchup Versus NYCFC

May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC play their sixth and final road match of the month on Wednesday, May 28, traveling to face New York City FC at Yankee stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, and fans can stream the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

This inter-conference fixture will mark the first meeting between the two sides since 2023 and the first match in New York since 2019. The Dynamo will look to gain the upper hand in the all-time regular season series against NYCFC, which is currently tied at two wins apiece. In their most recent encounter, Houston earned a 1-0 home victory at Shell Energy Stadium behind a goal from forward Amine Bassi.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, May 31, to host Sporting Kansas City on Kick Cancer Night, presented by MD Anderson Cancer Center. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can secure tickets for the match HERE.

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Jessica Charman and Jamie Watson

Spanish: Jesus Acosta and Carlos Suarez

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







