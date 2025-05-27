Rapids Look to Continue Two-Match Win Streak on the Road against Portland
May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Colorado Rapids (6-5-4, 22 pts.) hit the road for their second matchup of the season against the Portland Timbers (6-4-5, 23 pts.) on Wednesday night. Kickoff at Providence Park is set for 8:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.
The Rapids enter Wednesday on a high, having won consecutive matches and putting out consistent performances as of late. The club currently sits in the middle of a crowded Western Conference in seventh place with 22 points. Portland is just above Colorado, with their current stretch of form putting them in sixth place with 23 points.
Colorado has their sights set on continuing their two-match win streak, with quality victories over St. Louis CITY SC and Rocky Mountain Cup rivals Real Salt Lake over the past two weeks. Separate from the victories, the Rapids posted two clean sheets thanks to incredible play from the back line and goalkeeper Nico Hansen. In three starts, the first three of his MLS career, the 23-year-old goalkeeper has shined. Hansen has posted two clean sheets with nine total saves and an undefeated 2-0-1 record in net in 2025.
In their most recent contest against St. Louis, the Rapids came out on top at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park by a final score of 1-0, with Homegrown forward Darren Yapi scoring the match's lone goal. The goal was his third of the season in his eighth start, both of which being single-season career highs for the young forward. Midfielder Ted Ku-Dipietro recorded the assist on the goal, marking his first as a member of the Rapids in his first start for the club.
On the other end of Wednesday's matchup is a Portland side that has seen plenty of success as of late, but not in their most recent contest. This past weekend, the Timbers took a cross-country trip to Orlando, where they fell by a final score of 1-0 to Orlando City SC. Prior to that match, the club had only lost one match in their previous 11 matches.
These two clubs have already gone toe-to-toe this season, with the Timbers taking leg one of the season series at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Portland came out on top by a final score of 3-0.
A familiar face in recent times can be found on this Timbers squad, with former Rapid Omir Fernandez now manning the wings for Portland. Fernandez made 50 appearances for the Rapids across all competitions over the course of two seasons. He recorded two goals and five assists before being traded to Portland in April of 2025 in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.
