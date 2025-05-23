Preview: Rapids Seek Continued Home Success against St. Louis CITY SC in Weekend Matchup

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (5-5-4, 18 pts.) are set for their second matchup of the season against St. Louis CITY SC (2-7-5, 11 pts.) on Saturday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Colorado will look to build off their most recent result, a 1-0 win over Salt Lake, after having gone a month prior without recording a win in MLS play. The Rapids are currently in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference, sitting in seventh place. On the other end, St. Louis will attempt to find some consistency after a back-and forth start to the season so far. The club is ranked 14 th in the West so far this season with 11 points over 14 matches.

As stated, the Rapids will enter Saturday on a high following their win against Salt Lake last weekend. Djordje Mihailovic scored the match's lone goal in the 70th minute, sending the crowd at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park into a frenzy. Homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett recorded an assist on the goal, marking his fourth against RSL in his career, the most of any Rapid against Salt Lake. Bassett's assist also marked his 50 th goal contribution as a Rapid, becoming only the sixth player in club history to do so. Also highlighting the match was goalkeeper, Nico Hansen made his second start of the season in the matchup, posting both his first career win and clean sheet in the contest.

St. Louis will be attempting to break out of their recent stretch of form, as the club has yet to win an MLS match since March 15 against Seattle. In their most recent MLS contest, CITY SC fell on the road last weekend to Minnesota United FC by a final score of 3-0. This past Wednesday, St. Louis faced Minnesota yet again, this time in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup. That matchup ended a bit closer, but Minnesota secured the victory again with a 3-2 scoreline.

Saturday will mark the second matchup of the season between these two sides, with the first coming during opening weekend in MLS for the 2025 regular season. Colorado took the trip to St. Louis and put out a strong effort, however, the match would end scoreless at 0-0 with the sides splitting the points. A week after that match, St. Louis travelled to LA for a matchup with the Galaxy and posted their lone road win of the season in a 3-0 victory.

Since St. Louis joined MLS in 2023, Colorado has gotten the best of them over the course of five matchups with a 2-1-2 record. The Rapids have yet to lose to CITY SC at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park with one win and one draw. Last season, Colorado took both matchups against St. Louis, outscoring their opponent 7-1 over their two contests. Djordje Mihailovic excelled in this matchup last season, with the midfielder posting a hat trick in St. Louis en route to a 3-0 victory at Energizer Park. When the Rapids hosted St. Louis last season at DSGP, Homegrown forward Darren Yapi recorded the first goal of his MLS career as the club secured a 4-1 win.







