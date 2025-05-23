Timbers Fundraise for Portland Public Schools with Ticket Promotion for May 28 Match at Providence Park

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers are fundraising for The Fund for Portland Public Schools with a ticket promotion for their May 28 match against the Colorado Rapids at Providence Park, the club announced today. For every match ticket purchased through this link, the club will donate $5 to The Fund for Portland Public Schools.

The Fund for Portland Public Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that fundraises on behalf of Oregon's largest public school district. In addition to our fundraising efforts at this match, The Timbers Stand Together access to soccer and literacy programs are activated in many of the schools supported by the fund.

The Timbers will host the Rapids for a regular-season midweek match on Wednesday, May 28 at Providence Park with a 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff. Discounted tickets for the match are available through the fundraiser link with various sections across the stadium included in the promotion, starting at $35.

The Fund for Portland Public Schools

The Fund for PPS is a non-profit organization actively fundraising on behalf of Oregon's largest PK-12 public school district. They provide rigorous, high quality academic learning experiences that are inclusive and joyful, disrupting racial inequities to create vibrant environments for every student to demonstrate excellence. Community members are working together to support every student in the district and enhance access to quality public education.







