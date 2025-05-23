New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 23

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18s and Under-16s resumed MLS NEXT action, as both teams hosted D.C. United on Saturday and Orlando City on Wednesday at the Revolution Training Center. Meanwhile, the Under-15s, Under-14s, and Under-13s recently concluded their respective 2024-25 MLS NEXT regular seasons and played friendly matches against the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

The U-18s battled D.C United to a 3-3 draw on Saturday. Kaleb de Oliveira (2009 - Somerville, Mass.) opened the scoring for New England, while Bryan Norena (2008 - Revere, Mass.) posted a goal-and-assist performance. Giuseppe Ciampa (2006 - Westwood, Mass.) scored the equalizer in the 85th minute. On Wednesday, the U-18s fell to Orlando City, 2-0.

The U-16s fell 2-0 to D.C United on Saturday. On Wednesday, the U-16s dueled Orlando City to a 2-2 draw. Chris Scott (2010 - North Tonawanda, NY.) struck first in the match, capitalizing on an assist from Josh Macedo (2009 - Santa Clarita, Calif.), who later recorded a goal of his own in the 61st minute. However, Orlando rallied with two second-half goals to level the match before the final whistle.

The U-15s finished the MLS NEXT regular season with a 16-4-6 mark. Forward Shifaq Fazl (2010 - Branford, Conn.) tallied a team-high 13 goals on the year and recorded four helpers. Also contributing to the attacking efforts, Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.) and Rikelme De Almeida (2011 - Easton, Mass.) both scored eight goals of their own with the U-15s this season.

The U-14s closed out their MLS NEXT regular season with an unbeaten 23-0-2 record, combining for a total of 132 goals and 99 assists. Forward Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) paced the Revolution's attack in goals (26) and helpers (17). Goalkeepers Charles Wallace (2010 - Burlington, Vt.) and Zach LaPierre (2011 - Somers, Conn.) split time between the posts to collect 17 clean sheets out of the team's 25 matches this season.

The Academy's youngest side ended the year with an 18-4-4 record in the MLS NEXT regular season. U-13s midfielder Marlito Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.) led the offense with 18 goals and eight assists, while forward Gavin Rybak (2012 - Andover, Mass.) registered 10 goals and six helpers.

The U-18s and U-16s will return to action next Saturday, May 31, when they travel to visit Charlotte FC. The U-15s will compete this weekend in the Intercontinental Football Academy's Memorial Day Tournament, while the U-14s and U-13s will begin their run in the 2025 Needham Soccer Invitational on Saturday. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. D.C. United U-18s

Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, D.C. United 3

Scoring Summary:

DC - 2'

DC - 8'

NE - Kaleb De Oliveira (Bryan Norena) 16'

DC - 34'

NE - Bryan Norena (Unassisted) 60'

NE - Giuseppe Ciampa (Unassisted) 85'

Revolution U-18s: Owen Beninga; Josh Poulson, Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas (Edon Zharku 75'), Zayden Bediako, Aidan Reilly; Sheridan McNish, Edwin Flores, Giuseppe Ciampa; Bryan Norena, Jordi Tornberg Ayala (Enzo Goncalves 75'), Kaleb De Oliveira.

Substitutes Not Used: Lucas Aquino, Julian Chapman.

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Orlando City U-18s

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 0, Orlando City 2

Scoring Summary:

ORL - 30'

ORL - 88'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Zayden Bediako, Javaun Mussenden, Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas (Tobin Farmer 85'), Josh Poulson; Giuseppe Ciampa, Edwin Flores, Bryan Norena; Jordi Tornberg Ayala (Robert Nichols III 46'), Cristiano Carlos (Raphael Alves 72'), Josh Partal.

Substitutes Not Used: Owen Beninga, Alex Lewis, Edon Zharku.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. D.C. United U-16s

Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 0, D.C. United 2

Scoring Summary:

DC - 69'

DC - 77'

Revolution U-16s: Ryker Fauth; Aarin Prajapati, Isaiah Claverie (Rikelme De Almeida 73'), Harley Kerr, Chris Scott (Davi Pereira 89'); Alex Glassman, Kauan De Campos, Ivan Villalobos Lopez; Jonathan Cante (Kaisei Korytoski 62'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala, Brandon Velez.

Substitutes Not Used: Reinner Fidelis, Simon Medina, Lucas Pereira, Edon Zharku.

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Orlando City U-16s

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, Orlando City 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Chris Scott (Josh Macedo) 10'

NE - Josh Macedo (Levi Katsell) 61'

ORL - 84'

ORL - 90'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Aarin Prajapati, Josh Macedo, Harley Kerr, Chris Scott; Alex Glassman, Levi Katsell, Ivan Villalobos Lopez; Judah Siqueira, Paolo Tornberg Ayala, Kaleb De Oliveira.

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Simon Medina, Kauan De Campos, Edon Zharku.







