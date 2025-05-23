FC Cincinnati Visit Atlanta United FC Looking Continue Success on the Road

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







After a rivalry weekend last week, FC Cincinnati continues its string of marquee matches this week with a visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend to take on Atlanta United FC for Sunday Night Soccer on MLS Season Pass. The trip to Atlanta gives FC Cincinnati another opportunity to improve on its MLS-leading road record and earn a win in the Peach State for the third year in a row.

FC Cincinnati enter this match having played more road matches than any other MLS team, with the Sunday kickoff being the ninth road match of the season in 15 games played total. To earn three points, FCC will have to take on an Atlanta side in desperate need of a result but also endure the suboptimal conditions of playing on the artificial turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In the match earlier this season at TQL Stadium, a game significantly impacted by international availability, the likes of Kévin Denkey and Miles Robinson (among others) were not available for that game. Now, there appear to be no formal limits for this match, but the impending schedule looks large over the game. With a midweek match and another match the following Saturday next on the calendar, FCC will play three games in seven days before going into an international break in the calendar.

"We're going to go after Atlanta in a strong way and then see how we get through it and make our decisions for Wednesday, and then see how we get through Wednesday, to make decisions for Saturday. So one game at a time," Pat Noonan explained Friday in a pre-match press conference. "We have an idea of what it could look like. We know we're going to have to use some bodies to stay fresh. But things change depending on how the game plays out. So hopefully we get through it in a healthy way and get good recovery to have a strong selection for Wednesday. But Wednesday's not a thought right now."

Atlanta United presents a unique challenge in that their results have not been great. Still, the potential quality of the squad can not be denied. The Five Stripes have not won a game since the end of March, but starting players like Emmanuel Latte Lath, Miguel Almrion and Saba Lobjanidze are all formidable opponents.

"We'll approach it the same way we did in the first matchup. It's a very dangerous team, you try to put the results aside to understand what the game can look like now playing away from home. And certainly they're going to push to win games and change the dynamic as far as results," Noonan added about his weekend opponent. "From the first match up, which is too long ago to really look too much into, there's been a little bit of a difference in structure. So we have to be prepared for something new in that regard, but we won't focus too much on results on their end. It's what's in the group, how can they challenge us? And what do we need to be prepared for."

FC Cincinnati enter the week tied for the top of the Eastern Conference table with Philadelphia Union at 29 points, a win would keep The Orange and Blue atop of the East but could also go top of the Supporters' Shield table with a win and other results standing.

FC CINCINNATI at Atlanta United FC- Sunday, May 25, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Watch/Stream (English/Spanish): MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English Local Radio: iHeart Media: ESPN 1530

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android

Against Atlanta United

Sunday will mark FC Cincinnati's 16th all-time meeting with Atlanta United FC, which will be FCC's most MLS Regular Season matches against any one club. Sunday will be FC Cincinnati's eighth all-time visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, FCC's most road matches against one team at the same venue in club history.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

Sunday, Sunday, Sunday - FC Cincinnati go under the lights for the club's debut on Sunday Night Soccer, taking on Atlanta United as the league's featured game of the week on Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass.

Sunday will be the 30th match for FC Cincinnati since the start of 2019 to be played on a Sunday, the second this season (May 4 at NYCFC, 1-0 loss).

Taming the Turf - FC Cincinnati's 2-0 loss at Charlotte FC on March 15 snapped a 10-match unbeaten run for the club on turf. on turf. Since April 2022, the Orange and Blue are 3-1-7 on turf. Prior to then, FCC (since 2019) were 1-6-1 in road matches on turf.

A Perfect 10 - Last Saturday, FC Cincinnati Designated Player Kévin Denkey scored his 10th goal in his 17th game for the club, making him the fastest player in club history to the milestone - surpassing the previous mark of Luca Orellano scoring his 10th goal last season in his 35th match for the club last September at Nashville.

Evander enters Atlanta with nine goals in 16 appearances for FC Cincinnati, meaning a goal at Atlanta would level him with Kévin Denkey's new record.

Miles Called Up - FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson, recently called up to the USMNT June Training Camp, makes his second trip back to Atlanta to face his former club. With Atlanta, Robinson made 123 MLS regular season appearances - 111 starts - scoring three goals and two assists. He earned two MLS Best XI honors (2019, 2021), one All-Star honor (2021) and won MLS Cup 2018.

SCOUTING ATLANTA UNITED (2-7-5, 11 Points, 14th in Eastern Conference)

Atlanta United FC have not got off to the start they were hoping for in 2025 and are looking to use a home field advantage to begin to turn their season around and win their first match since March 29 when they defeated NYCFC 4-3.

Head Coach Ronny Deila, who is in his first year coaching the squad after head coaching stints in Belgium and Dubai, has most commonly had his club deployed in a 4-2-3-1 formation. But, with rotation, availability and tactical changes in looking to help the squad break its winless streak, the former MLS Cup-winning Head Coach of NYCFC has experimented with new shapes and personnel groups of late, utilizing both five and four-at-the-back formations at times.

In their most recent match, Atlanta failed to score at home and conceded the lone goal of the game (a penalty kick converted by Tai Baribo) in the 58th minute. In that match, returning Designated Player Miguel Almiron started and played all 90 minutes. Almiron returned to Atlanta after being sold to Newcastle United club years earlier. After 186 appearances in England, he came back to the club where he won the MLS Cup. The Paraguay star has had three goals and one assist this season for the Five Stripes.

In net for Atlanta is Brad Guzan, who has been the de facto starting keeper for Atlanta United since he joined the club in 2017. Guzan, 40, joined from then Premier League side Middlesbrough and has made over 200 MLS appearances. This season, Guzan has started every MLS match and has made 50 saves while conceding 24 goals.

The big difference for Atlanta United this season has been MLS transfer record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath, who also joined the Five Strives this offseason on a permanent deal with Middlesbrough and reset the transfer fee record, which then reportedly belonged to Kévin Denkey and FC Cincinnati just months prior. Latte Lath got off to a hot start in 2025 for his new American club, scoring five times and earning an additional assist in his first six matches. But in the following seven appearances, dating all the way back to March 29, Latte Lath has been left off the score sheet. Of note, though, for the Ivory Coast native striker, Latte Lath ranks third in MLS this season in aerial duels, meaning his presence is felt in matches far beyond just goal scoring.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.