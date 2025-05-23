LAFC Faces Farthest Road Trip of the Season at CF Montréal on Saturday
May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC travels cross-continent on its farthest road trip of the season to play CF Montréal at Stade Saputo on Saturday, May 24, at 4:30 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM LA Mera Mera.
LAFC owns a 2W-0L-0D all-time record against Montréal but has not faced the Canadian side since 2019 when they visited Los Angeles. LAFC won the only previous match it played in Montréal, 5-3, in the club's inaugural 2018 season.
The Black & Gold (6W-4L-4D; 22 points), is unbeaten in its last seven matches (3-0-4) and is led by Denis Bouanga, who has registered seven goals and two assists during that run. Should Bouanaga score two goals in any of his next six appearances, he would become only the 15th player in MLS history to score 50 goals in 90 appearances or less.
MATCH INFORMATION:
Matchup: LAFC at CF Montréal
Kickoff: Saturday, May 24, at 4:30 p.m. PT
Where: Stade Saputo; Montréal, Quebec
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera
Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2025
- Sounders FC Hosts FC Dallas in Saturday Afternoon Clash at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Match Preview Presented by Ticketmaster: San Diego FC Hosts LA Galaxy this Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew: May 24, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal to Host LAFC Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Christopher Cupps Named to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Roster for June Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- SKC Hosts New England Revolution on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Preview: Rapids Seek Continued Home Success against St. Louis CITY SC in Weekend Matchup - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Back on the Road to Visit Sporting Kansas City - New England Revolution
- LAFC Faces Farthest Road Trip of the Season at CF Montréal on Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- Revolution Sign Midfielder Eric Klein to Homegrown Player Contract - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to West Coast to Face San Jose Earthquakes - Houston Dynamo FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 23 - New England Revolution
- Togetherness: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte vs Columbus - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Atlanta United FC Looking Continue Success on the Road - FC Cincinnati
- Jack Kortkamp to Join USA U-17 National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Fundraise for Portland Public Schools with Ticket Promotion for May 28 Match at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake Welcomes Vancouver to America First Field Saturday - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Launches the Club's Official Snapchat Profile - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Faces Farthest Road Trip of the Season at CF Montréal on Saturday
- LAFC Draws LA Galaxy 2-2 on the Road
- LAFC Faces Road Test against Archrivals LA Galaxy on Sunday Night Soccer
- LAFC Announces Date Changes for Matches against Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids
- LAFC to Host Club América in FIFA Club World Cup 2025© Play-In Match on May 31