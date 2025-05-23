LAFC Faces Farthest Road Trip of the Season at CF Montréal on Saturday

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC travels cross-continent on its farthest road trip of the season to play CF Montréal at Stade Saputo on Saturday, May 24, at 4:30 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM LA Mera Mera.

LAFC owns a 2W-0L-0D all-time record against Montréal but has not faced the Canadian side since 2019 when they visited Los Angeles. LAFC won the only previous match it played in Montréal, 5-3, in the club's inaugural 2018 season.

The Black & Gold (6W-4L-4D; 22 points), is unbeaten in its last seven matches (3-0-4) and is led by Denis Bouanga, who has registered seven goals and two assists during that run. Should Bouanaga score two goals in any of his next six appearances, he would become only the 15th player in MLS history to score 50 goals in 90 appearances or less.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at CF Montréal

Kickoff: Saturday, May 24, at 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Stade Saputo; Montréal, Quebec

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera







