Houston Dynamo FC Travel to West Coast to Face San Jose Earthquakes

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to MLS action on Saturday May 24, traveling to the West Coast to face the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. Dynamo fans can tune into the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Dynamo are coming off back-to-back shutout victories in MLS play this month and are undefeated versus San Jose in their last three meetings. Over the course of Houston and San Jose's storied history, the Dynamo hold a 19-10-4 (WLD) regular season record over the Earthquakes. In the most recent meeting at PayPal Park, Houston earned a 1-0 victory in the 86th minute behind a late goal from defender Daniel Steres.

Notably, Saturday's match will feature a matchup between two of the top MLS coaches in league history, as Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen and Earthquakes head coach Bruce Arena both rank in the top ten of all-time MLS coaching wins. Olsen currently sits in seventh with 146 victories, while Arena is first with 267.

Houston next travels to face NYCFC in midweek action on Wednesday, May 28, at Yankee Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

MEDIA RESOURCES:

Match notes will be available HERE (including full preview)

Audio pronunciations of the 2025 roster are available HERE

MD-1 press conference sound from head coach Ben Olsen is available HERE Post training sound from earlier this week with goalkeeper Jonathan Bond is available HERE Training Broll from this week is available HERE

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC at San Jose Earthquakes

WHEN:

Saturday, May 24 - 9:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Josh Eastern and Jamie Watson

Spanish: Jesus Acosta and Carlos Suarez

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







