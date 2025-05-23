Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC returns to Bank of America Stadium this weekend, set to host Columbus Crew for their second matchup of the season. Tomorrow's clash will mark the last home match before Charlotte heads on their five-match away stint throughout the entirety of June. Charlotte is looking to bounce back, having lost the past four matches across all competitions, and the past five across MLS competitions.

Match  #: 15

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Broadcast Information:

TV (English) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Talent: Christian Miles (play-by-play), Lori Lindsey (analyst)

TV (Spanish) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Talent: Pablo Ramirez (play-by-play), Jesus Bracamontes (analyst)

Local Radio (English) - WFNZ 92.7 FM

Talent: Will Palaszczuk (play-by-play), Anna Witte (analyst)

Local Radio (Spanish) - WOLS 106.1 FM

Talent: Jaime Moreno (play-by-play), Antonio Ramos (analyst)







