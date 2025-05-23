Inter Miami CF Launches the Club's Official Snapchat Profile

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF fans will now have a new way to access exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage of their favorite club in the palm of their hand! In an effort to enhance the Club's connection to its U.S-based youth supporters, Inter Miami CF is launching its official Snapchat profile today during the opening ceremony of this year's Dreams Cup tournament.

The Dreams Cup, hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy is a three-day tournament comprising over 900 girls and boys teams from the U8 level up to the U19 level representing academies from nine countries worldwide, making it the perfect occasion and audience for this exciting launch. Reaching over 75% of the 13 to 34-year-old population in more than 25 countries, Snapchat has become a central source of news for today's youth with over 170 million Snapchat users consuming sports-related content through the app.

By following Inter Miami's Snapchat profile (@intermiamicf), fans will gain exclusive access to behind-the-scenes training coverage and matchday highlights through Snapchat's stories and spotlight features. The platform will additionally provide a new, interactive space for Inter Miami CF fans to engage with each other about all things Inter Miami through Snapchat's chat feature, geotag technology and shared stories.

Inter Miami CF will also be among the first MLS clubs to debut in-stadium Snapchat Cam technology, launching during the Dreams Cup Opening Ceremony on May 23 and continuing throughout First Team matches at Chase Stadium. The Opening Ceremony will feature a kickoff match between rivals Inter Miami U13 and Orlando City SC U13, where a packed Chase Stadium -including families and youth athletes-will get exclusive first access to Inter Miami's newest Snapchat Lenses.

While using Inter Miami's Snapchat Lenses at the match, fans will have the chance to be featured on Chase Stadium's scoreboard LED display through real-time camera capture technology. The first Lens will include a fan-favorite gesture of support, with an Inter Miami CF banner appearing between the arms of each fan as they raise their arms in front of their phone cameras. The second Lens will capture a similar gesture with the words "Vamos Miami" overlaying the fan's face as they open their mouths to cheer on the team.

Inter Miami CF supporters can look forward to experiencing more activations with Snap technology at future Inter Miami CF First Team matches. Stay up to date with Inter Miami's current trends, players and news. Download Snapchat and follow @intermiamicf today!

