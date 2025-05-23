Revolution Sign Midfielder Eric Klein to Homegrown Player Contract

May 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution today signed midfielder Eric Klein, the 2024 Revolution Academy Player of the Year, to the first team roster as a Homegrown Player through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with club options for 2027, 2028, and 2029.

"Eric Klein has consistently excelled at every stage of our pro pathway, progressing from the academy to a standout role with Revolution II. Since early 2024, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership on the second team, earning his place in two recent U.S. Open Cup matches," said Sporting Director Curt Onalfo. "Eric's addition to our midfield brings valuable depth, and we are committed to his ongoing growth and development."

Klein, an 18-year-old holding midfielder from Manheim, Penn., rises to New England's first team as the 15th Homegrown Player in club history less than one year after signing his first MLS NEXT Pro professional contract with Revolution II in September 2024. In 2025, Klein has started six games with the second team, logging one assist in MLS NEXT Pro. He made his senior team debut in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32, playing 45 minutes as a substitute in the win against Rhode Island FC. He then earned his first start in the Round of 16 against Chicago Fire FC, submitting a 90-minute effort.

"Eric Klein has been on my radar as a standout contributor with Revolution II since I arrived at the club last year, and we were glad to give him the opportunity to contribute to the first team during these two U.S. Open Cup matches," added Head Coach Caleb Porter. "Eric has earned this chance to test himself against a higher level of competition, and I look forward to helping foster his growth."

During the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, Klein led Revolution II in starts (23) and minutes played (2,125), tallying one goal with three assists. Prior to signing his first professional contract, Klein was a standout at the amateur level in the Revolution Academy. Last year, he was named the 2023-24 Revolution Academy Player of the Year, awarded annually to the most outstanding amateur player in New England's pro pathway.

Klein becomes the second second-generation player in Revolution team annals, following in the footsteps of his father, Steve, who played five games for the Revolution during the 1997 MLS season. The Kleins join John and Ian Harkes as the only two father-son duos in club history.

The Revolution resume the MLS regular season Saturday night against Sporting Kansas City, an 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Children's Mercy Park. Watch the match with MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to tonight's action on 98.5 The Sports Hub, with Brad Feldman and Clyde Simms in the booth, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign midfielder Eric Klein to a Homegrown Player contract for the 2026 MLS season, with club options for 2027, 2028, and 2029, on May 23, 2025.

#38 ERIC KLEIN

Pronunciation: AIR-rick kline

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: Nov., 20, 2006 (18)

Hometown: Manheim, Penn.

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 160

Nationality: United States

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution as a Homegrown Player on May 23, 2025; Signed by Revolution II to MLS NEXT Pro professional contract on Sept. 18, 2024.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.