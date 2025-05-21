Revolution Bounced from U.S. Open Cup

May 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The New England Revolution fell to Chicago Fire FC, 3-1, in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday night at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium on the campus of Providence College. Despite New England outshooting Chicago 9-4, the visitors used a late first-half goal to swing momentum against a young Revolution lineup.

New England almost opened the scoring in the 27th minute, as defender Brandon Bye glanced a header off a corner kick right at Chicago goalkeeper Chris Brady. Bye suited up for his ninth U.S. Open Cup appearance tonight, his fifth career start in the tournament. Chicago broke the stalemate in the 38th minute as forward Jonathan Bamba delivered a cross into the box that deflected off Revolution midfielder Eric Klein and into the net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead just shy of halftime.

Chicago started the second half on the front foot, with Hugo Cuypers scoring an insurance goal in the 70th minute. Fire FC midfielder Philip Zinckernagel put the game out of reach with the visitors' third goal in the 79th minute. New England pulled one back with a late 89th-minute goal, as Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian fired a shot from inside the box that deflected off Chicago defender Justin Reynolds and into the net. Diarbian, playing at his alma mater tonight, logged 23 minutes in his second U.S. Open Cup appearance.

Allan Oyirwoth, an 18-year-old from Uganda, led New England's attack with four shots in his 90-minute outing. Fellow teenager Damario McIntosh, a 17-year-old Academy product, earned a start in his first team debut after signing a Homegrown Player contract in January. Tonight's match saw three more Revolution II players collect their senior team debuts with New England: Alex Monis, Victor Souza, and Hesron Barry.

Tonight's lineup also featured several MLS veterans, including goalkeeper Alex Bono, who marked his second straight start of the 2025 U.S. Open Cup campaign. Belgrade, Maine native Wyatt Omsberg earned his first start of the 2025 tournament, joining fellow MLS veteran Andrew Farrell and Keegan Hughes in the backline. Farrell, suiting up for his second consecutive start in this year's competition, logged all 90 minutes to set a new club record for most minutes played in the tournament. The 13th-year pro also moved into a tie with Diego Fagundez (17) for most U.S. Open Cup appearances in Revolution history.

New England resumes Major League Soccer play on Saturday night, with a visit to Western Conference opponent Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET and airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen via 98.5 The Sports Hub, with Brad Feldman and Clyde Simms calling the match, and Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

MATCH NOTES

New England's all-time record in the U.S. Open Cup moves to 24-20-5 with Tuesday night's result against Chicago Fire FC.

Andrew Farrell made his second straight start in 2025 U.S. Open Cup play, matching Diego Fagundez with his club record 17th tournament appearance.

With his 90-minute shift, Farrell surpassed Scott Caldwell for the most minutes played by a Revolution player in Open Cup competition.

Revolution II midfielder Gevork Diarbian made his return to Providence College, logging 23 minutes off the bench and factoring into the scoring by forcing a late own goal.

Homegrown defender Damario McIntosh, 17, made his first team debut with the start.

Revolution II forwards Liam Butts and Cristiano Oliveira, a 17-year-old Somerville native and Academy product, each earned their first Open Cup start and second tournament appearance of 2025.

Revolution II midfielder Eric Klein made his first start and second appearance of the Open Cup, as the 2024 Revolution Academy Player of the Year put in a 90-minute shift.

Allan Oyirwoth notched his second start of the 2025 U.S. Open Cup, recording a pair of key passes and a team-high four shots.

Forward Marcos Dias also made a substitute appearance, marking his U.S. Open Cup debut and second appearance for the first team.

In total, eight Revolution II players earned minutes in Tuesday's match.

GAME CAPSULE

U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

New England Revolution 1 vs. Chicago Fire FC 3

May 17, 2025 - Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium (Providence, Rhode Island)

Referee: Greg Dopka

Assistant Referee: Ian McKay

Assistant Referee: Stephen Milhoan

Fourth Official: Jonathan Luk

Weather: 55 degrees and cloudy

Scoring Summary:

CHI - Eric Klein (Own Goal) 38'

CHI - Hugo Cuypers 2 (Unassisted) 69'

CHI - Philip Zinckernagel 1 (Maren Haile-Selassie 2) 79'

NE - Justin Reynolds (Own Goal) 89'

Misconduct Summary:

CHI - Dje Davilla (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 9'

NE - Keegan Hughes (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 60'

NE - Wyatt Omsberg (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 66'

CHI - Omari Glasgow (Yellow Card - Time Wasting) 76'

NE - Eric Klein (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90+4'

New England Revolution: Alex Bono; Andrew Farrell, Wyatt Omsberg (Victor Souza 75'), Keegan Hughes (Hesron Barry 82'); Damario McIntosh, Eric Klein, Jackson Yueill (Alex Monis 82'), Brandon Bye; Allan Oyirwoth; Cristiano Oliveira (Marcos Dias 75'), Liam Butts (Gevork Diarbian 67').

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian; Gabe Dahlin.

Chicago Fire FC: Chris Brady; Andrew Gutman (Justin Reynolds 82'), Jack Elliott (Omar Gonzalez 82'), Christopher Cupps, Omari Glasgow; Kelyn Acosta, Dje D'Avilla (Brian Gutiérrez 57'), Rominigue Kouame; Jonathan Bamba (Philip Zinckernagel 70'), Maren Haile-Selassie; Hugo Cuypers (Tom Barlow 70').

Substitutes Not Used: Jeff Gal; Sergio Oregel Jr.







