Keys to the Match: Chaos
May 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC host Chicago Fire FC on Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00PM ET.
Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.
On Fire
May has been a good month for Gregg Berhalter and the Chicago Fire. Five games, across two competitions, have delivered four wins and one draw for the Fire. That run has helped them advance to the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
In MLS, a recent upturn in form has helped the Fire climb to ninth in the Eastern Conference. That stretch included an impressive 4-1 road win against Charlotte FC this past weekend-heavily inspired by a brace and assist from Brian Gutiérrez.
The talented young midfielder ranks second in goals for the Fire, behind Belgian striker Hugo Cuypers. City will need to be at their best this weekend when they host the Fire if they are to extinguish that strong run and keep their own hot streak alive.
Chaos
Former U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter has remained relatively consistent in his formation choices with Chicago.
The former Crystal Palace defender has preferred a 4-3-3 formation and has previously spoken about his desire to "disorganize the opponents with the ball."
What this means, in practical terms, is creating numerical overloads in key areas of the field. It could be a central midfielder joining a winger and fullback to create a 3v2 out wide, for example.
This forces the opponent to make a decision while allowing the team to exploit space. Pascal Jansen and his staff will be well-versed in Berhalter's tactics, and it should make for an intriguing tactical matchup come Sunday afternoon.
Consistency
New York City FC enter Sunday's game with three wins, a draw, and a defeat in their last five MLS outings.
At home, they've recorded three wins and two defeats in their last five games. Although that places them above the playoff line, the team's ambitions are to contend at the top of the Eastern Conference. Sunday's match gives City a chance to record their second three-game unbeaten run of the campaign.
If they can reach that goal, they can begin to think about surpassing it, with a positive run of form being a cornerstone to climbing the table.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2025
- Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Wessel Speel to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Maxime Crépeau Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Canadian Shield Tournament - Portland Timbers
- Sporting KC and Verizon Announce Partnership - Sporting Kansas City
- Keys to the Match: Chaos - New York City FC
- Nashville SC Signs Free Agent Defender Tate Schmitt - Nashville SC
- Nathan Saliba, Jonathan Sirois and Joel Waterman with Canada - Club de Foot Montreal
- Zorhan Bassong to Join Canadian National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Tristan Muyumba Expected to Miss Three-To-Four Weeks - Atlanta United FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Goalkeeper William Yarbrough - Inter Miami CF
- Quakes advance to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals for first time since 2017 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers Exit 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in Round of 16 - Portland Timbers
- Revolution Bounced from U.S. Open Cup - New England Revolution
- 'Caps draw against Valour FC, host second leg on July 9 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.