Inter Miami CF Signs Goalkeeper William Yarbrough

May 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed Mexican-American goalkeeper William Yarbrough for the remainder of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Yarbrough adds valuable depth to the squad, bringing a wealth of experience from top-level competitions across North America.

"I'm proud and excited to join Inter Miami. I've followed the Club's growth, and to now be part of that journey is something I truly value. I'm looking forward to bringing my experience, competing every day, and doing whatever it takes to help the team reach its goals this season," said Yarbrough.

Yarbrough, 36, joins the Club having previously played in both MLS and Mexico's LIGA MX with clubs such as the San Jose Earthquakes, C.F. Pachuca, and Club León, among others. Over the course of his career, he has registered over 350 professional appearances, including eight in the prestigious CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, 170 in LIGA MX, and more than 115 in MLS. He also boasts two LIGA MX titles among his accolades.

Born in Aguascalientes, Mexico, to American parents, Yarbrough began his career in the youth academy of C.F. Pachuca. In 2012, he joined Club León, where he spent a significant portion of his career. There, he developed into a top-tier goalkeeper, competing in major tournaments and playing a key role in the club's success, helping León claim the LIGA MX 2013 Apertura and 2014 Clausura titles.

After eight years with León, Yarbrough made the move to MLS, joining the Colorado Rapids and debuting in the MLS is Back Tournament in 2020. During his time in Colorado, he made 107 appearances and emerged as one of the team's leaders. Notably, in the 2023 season, Yarbrough recorded 11 saves in a match against Sporting KC - the most by any goalkeeper in MLS that year.

Now, Yarbrough joins Inter Miami as a Free Agent following his most recent stint with the San Jose Earthquakes during the 2024 season, in which he made 22 appearances across MLS and Leagues Cup action. He will reinforce the team's goalkeeping group through the conclusion of the 2025 campaign.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs goalkeeper William Yarbrough to a contract running through the remainder of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Name: William Yarbrough

Pronunciation: WIHL-yuhm YARH-broh

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'2"

Born: 03/20/1989

Age: 36

Birthplace: Aguascalientes, Mexico

Nationality: USA, Mexico







Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.