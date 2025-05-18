Inter Miami CF Falls against Orlando City SC

May 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (6W-3L-4D, 22 points) fell 0-3 against Orlando City SC tonight at Chase Stadium.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the field with Óscar Ustari in goal; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Luján, Maximiliano Falcón and Noah Allen lined up at the back; Sergio Busquets and Yannick Bright started in midfield with Tadeo Allende and Jordi Alba out wide on the flanks; captain Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez led the team's attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami generated several dangerous opportunities in the opening stages of the match. Most notably, a shot from Fray in the 10th minute from the right end of the box after a fantastic build up play that was just wide off the left post, and a powerful right-footed hit from Messi in the 22nd minute that forced a save from Orlando's goalkeeper.

At the other end of the pitch, Ustari delivered a big save in the 24th minute of action to deny an opportunity from Orlando's Iván Angulo from the center of the box.

It was the visitors, however, that opened the scoring right before the break, with Luis Muriel scoring in the 43rd minute.

The second half saw Orlando extend their lead with a goals from Marco Pašalić in the 53rd minute and Dagur Thorhallsson in the fourth minute of added time

The 0-3 scoreline would then remain unchanged through the final whistle.

Post-Match Reaction

"It's clear that we must all pull through together, because the team has shown, especially at the start of the season, that it has what it takes. Players always try to give their best, with mistakes and strengths, and we'll have to continue trying to get the best out of each of the players to get through this period," said head coach Javier Mascherano.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will carry on with MLS regular season on the road when the team visits the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania next Saturday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 62.3%

ORL - 37.7%

Shots:

MIA - 21

ORL - 17

Saves:

MIA - 5

ORL - 4

Corners:

MIA - 9

ORL - 3

Fouls:

MIA - 16

ORL - 10







